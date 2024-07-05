Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Sunscreen is an important part of our skincare routine at any age but, in light of children’s skin being more sensitive to the sun’s harmful rays, formulas have been developed specifically for their delicate skin.

First things first, kids should be wearing sunscreen with at least SPF30 (the level of ultraviolet B radiation protection) from March through to October in the UK, according to the NHS.

When it comes to choosing the best formulas, there are several factors to consider. While any sunscreen should be applied liberally and often, it may be helpful if you pick an SPF that’s sweat- and water-resistant, particularly when the kids are dipping in the pool or sea on holiday. The best formulas will be easy to apply and quick to wash off at the end of the day, and won’t leave a white cast or greasy residue behind. To narrow the search, we’ve tested a range of formulas, from stick SPFs to sprays and creams.

Earning a five-star rating and winning the top spot in our review of the best kids’ suncreens for the third year running, La Roche-Posay’s anthelios dermo-pediatrics invisible spray SPF 50+ ticked many of our writer’s boxes. A broad-spectrum sunscreen offering protection from both UVB+ and UVA rays, it’s “great for the whole family”. Keep reading to see why our writer rated this formula so highly and how you can nab it while it’s on offer.

La Roche-Posay anthelios dermo-pediatrics invisible spray SPF 50+: Was £23.90, now £19.12, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( La Roche-Posay )

For a sunscreen that’s gentle on kids’ skin while also being a suitable option for the whole family, consider this broad-spectrum sunscreen from La Roche-Posay. Offering protection from both UVB+ and UVA rays, it’s been specifically developed for kids’ sensitive skin. However, owing to how easy it was to apply and wear, our tester found themselves reaching for this sunscreen over their usual formula, too.

Sweat-, sand- and water-resistant, the SPF isn’t greasy – when applying it to their children’s skin, our tested noted the sunscreen “sank in very quickly, with no ghostly white faces”. Easy to wash off, it “came off cleanly after a good dunk in the bath”.

What’s more, this product should last a while before you need to restock. According to our writer, they “reapplied many times throughout the day, and a 200ml bottle lasted a good month across three children”. Even better, you can now save 20 per cent on the price.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best kids’ sunscreens that will protect delicate skin