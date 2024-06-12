The reef-safe sunscreen to pack on your next holiday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Mineral sunscreens are having a moment but what are they and how are they different from regular sunscreen? Well, mineral SPFs are considered more eco-friendly than their chemical counterparts because they use natural ingredients, such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which work by creating a barrier between your skin and the sun’s UV rays and include safe synthetic filters.

If you’re conscious of the environment when making beauty choices, mineral sunscreen is the way to go. In our guide to the best reef-safe sunscreens, Dr Perry recommends “looking for ones that don’t have oxybenzone and octinoxate ingredients, as these are known to cause the most damage to coral reefs”.

When it comes to choosing an SPF, allow our team of testers to help – Ole Henriksen’s banana bright SPF30 mineral sunscreen was named the best face sunscreen with vitamin C in our review of the best reef-safe sunscreens. Keep reading for why it deserves a spot in your suitcase this summer holiday season.

Ole Henriksen banana bright SPF30 mineral sunscreen: £22.40, Lookfantastic

open image in gallery

Coming in the orange packaging that Ole Henriksen is famous for, the banana bright SPF30 mineral sunscreen exceeded our reviewer’s already very high expectations.

“The UV filters are paired with powerhouse clinical-grade vitamin C in the formula: backed by science to not only protect skin from sun damage but correct it too,” noted our review. Vitamin C is the brand’s hero ingredient and features in the majority of its products, and it helps skin to look brighter and healthier.

“It has a light, naturally zesty fragrance, and absorbs in an instant without any ashy finish. Instead, it leaves behind a beautiful instant glow, thanks to its light-reflecting mineral pigments,” praised our reviewer. Plus, the formula also includes skin-hydrating and soothing niacinamide and aloe leaf juice to make sure your skin doesn’t dry out while being protected from the sun.

For a brightening, hydrating mineral sunscreen that looks great on your shelf and has eco-credentials, Ole Henriksen has you covered.

