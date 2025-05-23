I found one of the most affordable designer bags on the market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Longchamp le pliage tote is one of those rare bags that Gen Z, millennials, and their mums are likely to own. As well as crossing generational divides, the classic, everyday style remains one of the most affordable designer bags you can buy.

Now, the 30-year-old le pliage is having another renaissance. Designed in 1993, it takes its name from the French word for “folding”; three simple folds reduce it to the size of a purse, perfect for storage. On top of that, the bag is also fully washable thanks to its nylon fabric.

Though popular on its launch, le pliage didn’t truly take off until the Noughties. A mainstay of Royals and the era’s It-girls, the bag was regularly seen on the arm of Kate Middleton and Alexa Chung.

Despite remaining a bestseller (it continued to be a regular sight in airports, on the commute and in the office), le pilage fell out of favour. Now, with 60 million-plus views on TikTok and the Gen Z stamp of approval, Longchamp’s le pliage is officially back in vogue.

Achieving a preppy, quiet-luxury look without an eye-watering price tag to match (bags cost between £80 and £120), it’s no surprise that the Longchamp bag has won us over once more. If you’re looking for a new work bag or everyday tote, here’s everything you need to know about the Longchamp le pliage. Plus, some more affordable luxury styles from the French label.

Longchamp le pliage original tote bag: £110, Harrods.com

open image in gallery ( Harrods )

Combining style and functionality, Longchamp’s le pliage bag comes in various sizes for different uses (including a backpack design and handbag). However, the large, shoulder strap style remains the most popular.

Generously sized (31cm x 30cm x 19cm), it features a zip and snap closure for keeping valuables safe, as well as two internal flat pockets. The canvas exterior is crafted from polyamide and recycled fibres while the signature trimmings are made using Russian cowhide leather. Plus, it can be folded and unfolded in three simple steps, making it small and practical.

With nine colourways available, there’s a style to suit every taste – from statement green, red and blush pink to more classic shades, including beige, black and navy. At £120, it’s one of the most affordable designer bags you can own, whether utilised as a work bag or weekend tote.

Take note from the style set and lean into the bag’s preppy feel with blazers, pleated skirts and loafers.

Longchamp extra small le pilage filet mesh bag: £75, Harrods.com

open image in gallery ( Harrods )

This mesh take on the classic le pilage was a breakout star on Instagram last summer. If the tote’s recent popularity is anything to go by, then it’s set to dominate our feeds once again this season. Characterised by le pilage’s leather tab, press-stud fastening detailing and handle, the bag features a mesh design and crossbody strap. The ultimate summer holiday accessory, it holds all the important stuff (phone, hotel room card, lip gloss and SPF), without compromising on style. Plus, it’s perfectly portable in your suitcase as it can be folded up to a compact size.

Longchamp extra small leather le pilage handle bag: £295, Harrods.com

open image in gallery ( Harrods )

This contemporary take on the le pilage features a distinctive arched handle over a soft leather frame. There’s both a zipped closure and a press-stud fastening on the bag and handle for easy entry, as well as an interior pocket for valuables. A real statement accessory, the bold honey finish will add a pop of colour to your outfits.

Longchamp extra-small leather épure tote bag: £250, Harrods.com

open image in gallery ( Harrods )

This small tote oozes sophistication. Designed with both twin handles and a crossbody strap for extra versatility, the bag has a sharp, boxy shape. Complete with an interior pocket, the practical size leaves plenty of room for your essentials while remaining lightweight and compact for everyday wear. This bag will go with everything.

