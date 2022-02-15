Think the jewellery hype has been and gone along with Valentine’s Day? Think again. Keeping us on our toes with a new collection we could never have predicted, jewellery brand Pandora has teamed up with none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a limited-edition collection.

Launching on 17 February online and in-store, any Marvel fan is sure to be excited about this collaboration, and we have all the details for this hotly anticipated collection below, so you can get a head start on deciding which pieces to buy.

Miniaturising some of our favourite characters into the brand’s famous charms, expect to see a 14k gold-plated Iron Man, a glossy green enamel Hulk, a sterling silver Black Widow and a ruthenium-plated Black Panther all shrunken down to wear on bracelets, necklaces, and more.

Thanos’s glove, Captain America’s shield, Thor’s hammer and the infinity stones will also make an appearance alongside a limited-edition Avengers snake chain bracelet. And for any non-jewellery wearers, each of these charms cleverly slots onto a keyring, giving you the ultimate key watch guards.

Keep reading to learn everything we know so far.

Pandora x ‘Avengers’ collection

The collection isn’t actually available to buy until 17 February, so, whether you’ll thank us for the early heads up, or loathe us for teasing you with this new release so early, we’ll never know. But it’s always better to be prepared, right?

And if this collection gets half as much attention as Avengers: Endgame, then you’ll definitely be glad you had an early tip-off.

Working closely with Marvel artists to really capture each character in the charm, Pandora’s craftspeople selected metals, textures and poses to re-create each character’s likeness in the best way possible. And, for an added touch, each character’s signature phrase is engraved.

Pandora is also promising a digital experience connecting the collecting of Pandora charms with the MCU. Inspired by the films and comics, fans must assemble a team of heroes and take on missions to save the universe. We’d choose Thor any day.

Available in-store and online from 17 February

