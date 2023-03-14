Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Transporting fans to the heady rock scene of Seventies California, Daisy Jones and The Six charts a hedonistic band’s rise to world fame before exploring their sudden split at the height of success, à la Fleetwood Mac. But besides the music and drama, there’s one more thing that has viewers talking: the 1970s outfits.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reids’ TikTok-viral book of the same name, the TV series has brought to life the protagonist Daisy Jones’s aspirational wardrobe. From her signature cowboy boots and canvas shorts to fringed kimonos and flared jeans, Riley Keough’s character embodies the most recognisable Seventies trends.

Styled by Denise Wingate, the clothes are intended to reflect the glamour, bohemian lifestyle and gritty drama seen in the show. Sourcing vintage and contemporary pieces from the likes of Free People and Levis, the stylist carefully curated an era-defining wardrobe for each character.

Now, thanks to Free People, you can shop Daisy Jones-style pieces to add to your own rail. In partnership with Prime Video, the retro-inspired label has launched a capsule collection with everything from sunglasses and bags to jackets and dresses – all inspired by the looks seen on the TV series.

If you want to inject some Seventies-style fashion into your wardrobe for 2023, here’s the Free People X Daisy Jones and The Six pieces at the top of our wish list.

Free People on the rise mini slip: £88, Freepeople.com

Timeless and feminine, a slip is a wardrobe fail-safe. Free People’s vintage-inspired mini is complete with delicate lace detailing and a scallop edge trim, an adjustable tie-back and a deep V-neckline. We love the slinky fabric and shapeless silhouette, while the slits at both legs add a flattering touch.

Free People Jayde flare jeans: £88, Freepeople.com

It’s hard to paint a picture of 1970s style that doesn’t include flared jeans. Thanks to both Noughties and Seventies revivals, the retro denim is back in a big way and Free People’s Jayde jeans nail the brief. Boasting a flattering and super-high-waisted cut with a wide belt and exposed button fly, the trousers flare down into a floor-length hem. Coming in either regular or short cuts and a choice of 14 colours, you’re bound to find the right wash and fit for you.

Free People poppy tube top: £34, Freepeople.com

The monochrome floral print of Free People’s poppy tube top is infused with Seventies style. Featuring a strapless cut and mesh-inspired fabrication with a tiered bottom hem, there’s smocking at the back for a flattering shape. Plus, removable straps mean there is extra versatility when it comes to styling the tube.

Free People cross my heart top: £128, Freepeople.com

A trending material for 2023, this Seventies-inspired, sheer, long-sleeve top is elevated by embellished detailing throughout. With a boat-style neckline, exaggerated side-slit detailing and a high-low hemline, layer the shapeless fit over high-waisted shorts, mini skirts and flared jeans.

Free People Jessa suede carryall: £88, Freepeople.com

Available in a choice of four colourways – black, dusk coral, sand and faded fatigue – Free People’s slouchy carryall is crafted from soft suede with knot detailing on the shoulder strap. The unstructured silhouette is ideal for everyday wear, while the roomy design features a zippered front pocket and spacious interior compartment.

Free People Soho slim square sunglasses: £22, Freepeople.com

We’re yet to invest in our statement pair of sunglasses for 2023 but this Free People pair has us sold. The vintage-inspired slim square sunnies boast a gradient tinted lens and Seventies-style burnt-orange frame. Also available in black and snow tort, the sunglasses feature fixed nose pads and thin temples.

