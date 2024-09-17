The exact M&S outfits worn by ITV’s Dress the Nation hosts

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

Stalwart Marks & Spencer is at the top of its game when it comes to fashion. Shaking off its “frumpy” associations, it’s now the best place on the high street for affordable and stylish womenswear.

From Ganni-inspired slingback flats that sold out within days to a scarf coat that looks just like Toteme’s cult style, M&S has officially secured the style set’s seal of approval. We have womenswear director Maddy Evans (ex-Topshop) and covetable collaborations with the likes of Sienna Miller to thank for its new fashion status.

Blending timeless wardrobe staples (think cashmere knitwear and everyday jeans) with trend-led statement pieces (the brand’s leopard print mini dress that just went viral), M&S now sits between budget shops, such as H&M and New Look and more premium names, including Cos and Arket.

Now, M&S has launched its very own fashion show: Dress The Nation. AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay host the show with guest appearances from Rosie Huntington Whitely, Vogue Williams, Bella Freud and more.

Over the course of six weeks, 10 amateur clothes designers will compete to win a job as fashion designer at M&S – think of it as the Great British Bake Off for fashion. Not only will they have to impress the guest judges with their designs, but also the British public.

Episode one is womenswear week with a guest appearance by none other than Spice Girls’ Mel B. Best of all, you can shop the exact looks each week worn by the presenters and guests – starting now.

M&S jersey round neck midaxi column dress: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( ITV/M&S )

In the first episode, guest judge Mel B wears a chic column dress that could easily pass as a piece from a designer. The flattering style features a midi-maxi hem, round neck, long sleeves with a slightly flared silhouette and asymmetrical ruched detailing around the waistline. Finished in a luxe forest green hue, the jersey material is sure to be comfortable and stretchy.

M&S gold link chain with CZ: £35, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Mel B accessorised her Dress The Nation look with an affordable mixed metal necklace from M&S’s in-house label Autograph. Costing just £35, the gold-plated chain is detailed with silver cubic zirconia stones for a glitzy effect.

M&S leather block heel pointed ankle boots: £69, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

The Spice Girls singer completed her look for the debut episode with a pair of minimalist white ankle boots. Characterised by a mid-height block heel and elegant pointed toe, the smooth leather finish and cream-white hue help create a timeless shoe. As with all of M&S’s footwear, the boots feature antibacterial foam padding and a specific insole that redistributes the weight away from the balls of your feet, promising optimal comfort.

M&S extra fine merino blend knitted polo shirt: £55, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( ITV/M&S )

M&S’s menswear has never been better (look up Mark Wright and Spencer Matthew’s ingenious recent campaign for all the proof you need). Vernon Kay nails autumn dressing with this extra fine merino blend knitted polo shirt in the first episode. Crafted with a heavier gauge for extra warmth, it features a classic collared neckline with a three-button placket, while all-over ribbing adds texture.

M&S twin pleat stretch trousers: £40, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Vernon styled his knit with a pair of black smart trousers. A wardrobe staple, the trousers can be easily dressed up or down thanks to their simple yet stylish design. The textured twin pleat style is made with stretchy technology for movement and comfort, with a hook, bar and zip at the waist. Plus, they’re available in short, regular and long lengths for the perfect fit.

M&S velvet tailored single breasted blazer: £79, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Presenter AJ Odudu’s outfit from the first episode is completely out of stock, but her striking teal suit from the premiere of ITV’s Dress the Nation is still available to buy (but not for much longer). The premium suit could easily hail from a brand three times the price, with the blazer boasting a teal-hued velvet finish and chic single-breasted design. The tailored piece features a satin-trimmed collar while two jet pockets and a full lining are practical touches. Naturally, it’s already selling out in most sizes so you’ll want to act fast.

M&S cotton rich velvet suit trousers: £45, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

To complete the look, AJ wore the matching velvet trousers. Boasting a high waist and straight leg, the b says a slight stretch in the fabric to ensure comfort and easy movement. Fastened via a hook bar and zip at the front, the trousers are complete with two side pockets. The occasion-ready suit has you covered for the approaching party season.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fashion and more, try the discount code below:

Looking for more affordable fashion? M&S has just dropped an alternative to Toteme’s scarf coat