Holly Willoughby returns to Instagram and looks pretty in pink

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

After last week’s social media silence – largely, we assume, because of the queue-jumping scandal – Holly Willoughby is back sharing her This Morning outfits on Instagram, and for today’s show, she looks pretty in pink.

Kicking off the week by brightening up our Monday, the presenter and her stylist Dannii Whiteman opted to tap in to the Barbiecore trend by wearing a pink knit skirt and a coordinating pink knit jumper by designer Cefinn.

It’s not the first time she’s worn pieces from the clothing brand, which is owned by Samantha Cameron, so it’s clearly a firm favourite in her wardrobe.

If you’re intested in today’s programme, Holly and her co-presenter Philip Schofield will be joined on the sofa by English former football manager and player Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra.

But, if the main reason you love tuning in to the show is because of Holly’s outfits, it’s here you’ll find all of the details about her pretty-in-pink ensemble.

Read more:

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Holly Willoughby is wearing an entirely pink ensemble, consisting of a knit skirt and coordinating jumper from designer Cefinn.

Cefinn Colette pleated knit midi skirt with contrast hem: £240, Cefinn.com

(Cefinn Studio)

Holly Willoughby is no stranger to wearing pleated midi skirts, so it’s no surprise she’s opted for one for today’s show. With pink an on-trend colour at the moment, we’re obsessed with this midi design. Of course, it comes with a hefty price tag, so if you love the silhouette and colour but are after something more affordable, why not try New Look’s midi pleated skirt (£25.99, Newlook.com)?

Buy now

Cefinn Colette button detail contrast cuff jumper: £140, Cefinn.com

(Cefinn Studio)

If you’re looking for a new winter jumper to brighten up the dark, gloomy days, this design looks as though it’ll be super soft, and will undoubtedly look great with everything from a pair of jeans to work trousers. Thanks for the tip-off, Holly.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red magazine in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally”. She added: “For a long time, I was pretty clueless.” However, her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles, in our opinion.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Whiteman was previously an assistant to Smith, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Smith is often credited with having engineered Holly Willoughby’s transformation to a national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying: ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Peksah has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com).

Willoughby is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair, using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Margot Robbie’s three-piece suit hails from the high street – find out where to buy it