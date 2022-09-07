Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are back in the swing of all things This Morning, serving up the latest news from the sofa after their long summer break. Their return symbolises the autumn season beginning and exciting new term fashion trends emerging too.

Speaking of which, while we closely followed the outfits worn by Rochelle Humes, Josie Gibson and Ruth Langsford during July and August, we’re very happy to discover Willoughby’s daily #hwstyle drops are back. So far this week, we’ve seen a radiant red outfit and tweed ensemble to gather some autumn style inspiration from.

It’s no secret that the presenter and her stylist, Dannii Whiteman, are firm fans of the high street, with Willoughby’s September looks to date hailing from shops including Warehouse, & Other Stories, and Boden. But as many fans will recall, one of Holly’s all-time favourite high street retailers is LK Bennett, and that’s where today’s outfit is from.

We’re getting seriously chic back-to-school vibes from this ruffled cuff blouse and red check skirt combo. Each piece showcases pleasing sartorial details, with the shirt serving up pointed collars and shirred sleeve edging, while the skirt is eye-catching red and cream Italian tweed number.

If like us, you adore Willoughby’s Wednesday look, we’ve found the exact blouse and skirt, so you can buy them right now.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Delivering a grown-up take on back-to-school style, Holly Willoughby has chosen her full outfit today from high street retailer LK Bennett.

The look comprises a cream cotton shirred cuff blouse and red and cream check tweed mini skirt.

LK Bennett Etten cream cotton shirred cuff blouse: £159, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennett)

What we love about this cream cotton blouse is the chic collar and cuff detailing, perfectly finished by its covered buttons. As seen on Holly Willoughby’s insta, the long-sleeved blouse has shirred, ruffle cuffs to add an extra stylish edge. Meanwhile, there’s a tailored finish in the form of a pleat detail on the back. We think the pointed collars would lend themselves well to being worn under a cardigan or pinafore accessorised with pearls, to maximise that preppy look even further.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a dusty rose pink (£79, Lkbennett.com) option available too, and it’s currently reduced by a whopping £80.

Buy now

LK Bennett Lotta red and cream check tweed mini skirt: £169, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennett)

This red and check tweed mini skirt offers an understated way of wearing colour throughout the colder months, whether you favour bolder tones or not. The cream elements exude classic style, while those red tweed checks could be worn alongside a brighter top to dial up the brightness. As a fitted skirt, it offers a certain level of smartness with the mini skirt length particularly on-trend right now too.

We’d wear it either with the matching tailored jacket (£329, Lkbennett.com) or team it with a casual knit and loafers. Crisp autumn style, here we come.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red magazine in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally”. She added: “For a long time, I was pretty clueless.” However, her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles, in our opinion.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Whiteman was previously an assistant to Smith, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Smith is often credited with having engineered Holly Willoughby’s transformation to a national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying: ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Peksah has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com).

Willoughby is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair, using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

