While the dream team Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield remain on their summer break from This Morning, the show this week has been left in the very capable hands of Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark.

No stranger to the breakfast show, Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes were part of the presenting team on This Morning for 15 years, stepping down from their Friday slot in November 2020. Now, Ruth’s back and reunited with her TV ‘son’ and Big Brother star Rylan.

If you enjoy tuning in for the inspiration the presenters’ outfits provide, you’ll be glad to know Ruth is just as loved for her fashion choices as Holly, and often shares her looks on Instagram.

So far this week, she’s maintained her sartorial status by dopamine dressing this week – on Monday, she donned a fuchsia suit from Zara and on Tuesday she opted for a bright green power suit.

As for today, Ruth’s shown her fashion flair in a ditsy floral print midi tea dress, once again from the high street. She paired the feminine and flattering Next dress the with a pair of nude heels.

Helping you nail transitional dressing, we’ve tracked down the exact midi dress, so you can shop her look.

Where is Ruth Langsford’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Ruth wore a £45 ditsy floral V-neck midi dress from high street favourite Next.

Next X Myleene Klass floral midi dress: £45, Next.co.uk

(Next )

Perfect for transitioning into autumn, update your late summer wardrobe with this dress – decorated in a lovely, ditsy floral print. Part of Myleene Klass’s special collection for Next, the on-trend piece features a V neckline and is fitted at the waist for a flattering and nipped-in silhouette.

The midi length is teamed with relaxed short sleeves and a peplum hem. The darker hues make it a great piece for styling with tights and boots during winter, or you could tone down the piece and give it a casual edge with a pair of white trainers.

Buy now

Who is Ruth Langsford’s stylist for This Morning?

David O’Brien – aka @Davidobrien75 on Instagram – is head of wardrobe at This Morning, styling the presenters, including Holly Willoughby, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Ruth Langsford and Alison Hammond. The stylist is responsible for Ruth Langsford’s looks this week.

How does Ruth Langsford do her hair?

Maurice Flynn – aka @Mauriceflynn on Instagram – is the hairstylist behind Ruth Langsford’s This Morning mane. He’s previously styled Ruth’s hair for magazine covers and often works with fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes.

Where is Ruth Langsford from?

Ruth Langsford was born in Singapore and lived in five countries before the age of 10. She made her presenting debut in 1997 on The Really Useful Show, and has since mainly worked with ITV – often alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes. The power couple married in 2010 and live in Surrey.

