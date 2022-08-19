Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The dynamic duo that is Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will be back presenting This Morning soon. But in the meantime, the show is in the very capable hands of Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters.

If one of the reasons why you enjoy tuning in is because of the inspiration that the presenter’s outfits provide, you’ll be glad to know that Rochelle has taken to posting her looks on Instagram, much like Holly.

As you’d expect, her outfits have been nothing short of chic. Just this week alone she and her stylist, Amber Jackson, have introduced us to our new favourite white power suit, as well as a super-summery linen skirt ensemble.

And for today, she’s maintained her sartorial status by donning a high street zebra print linen skirt, styling it with a one-sleeve top from Diss, a brand she wore yesterday – so it’s clearly a favourite of hers.

With animal print a mainstay trend all year round, we think the ensemble is an ideal addition to your wardrobe. And luckily, we’ve tracked down the exact pieces so you can shop her look.

Where is Rochelle Humes’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Rochelle Humes is showcasing her flair for fashion once again in an animal print linen midi skirt from Massimo Dutti, styled with a one-sleeve white top from Australian brand, Dissh.

Massimo Dutti zebra print linen midi skirt: £89.95, Massimodutti.com

(rochelle humes skirt (1).png)

Is your wardrobe lacking a seriously hard-working midi skirt? Enter this zebra print number from Massimo Dutti. The wrap style design looks particularly flattering on Rochelle, while the front slit makes the silhouette that bit more feminine. Style it with boots in the winter and sandals in the summer and you’ll always be bang on trend. Animal print doesn’t go out of fashion, so this is a great investment that you’ll reach for all year round.

Buy now

Dissh Aria off-white knit midi dress: £65, Dissh.com

(Dissh)

Yesterday, we saw Rochelle don an off-white knit midi dress (£107, Dissh.com) from Dissh – the Australian label that specialises in creating womenswear that is simple yet elegant. And owing to the fact that she has opted to wear something from the brand for a second day in a row, the brand really must be a favourite of hers – and we can see why.

The one-shoulder top, which comes in an asymmetrical, ribbed knit design, looks supremely chic tucked into the zebra print skirt. It’s a yes from us.

Buy now

Who is Rochelle Humes’s stylist for This Morning?

Amber Jackson – aka @amberstyledit on Instagram – is the fashion editor for This Morning and a stylist for ITV. She styles Rochelle Humes in the fabulous outfits we see each day and compiles the pieces for the fashion segment on the show.

How does Rochelle Humes do her hair?

Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar, aka Jayb.hair on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Rochelle’s looks, from red-carpet events to wedding-guest locks – and it looks like they’re also behind her recent This Morning mane too.

Where is Rochelle Humes from?

Rochelle was born in Barking, a suburb of East London and attended the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls in Hornchurch and Colin’s Performing Arts School. She began her career in British pop group S Club Juniors and later joined the girl group The Saturdays in 2007. Since then, Rochelle has turned to TV presenting and often works alongside her husband, JLS star, Marvin Humes.

