Rochelle Humes is back on our screens today hosting This Morning in place of Holly and Phil, who are possibly off completing Netflix, doing Now TV movie marathons and perhaps even treating themselves to a holiday as they take the summer holidays off for some good R&R.

But, for those who regularly tune in to get a daily dose of fashion inspiration – along with a good laugh or two – Rochelle has shown we have nothing to worry about, as although her style isn’t quite the same as Holly’s floral frocks, it is just as fashionable. And today’s look doesn’t disappoint.

Opting for more formal fashion, Rochelle is a big fan of bold colours (such as this gorgeous green midi dress from Karen Millen), floor-skimming skirts, and crisp co-ords as shown by today’s white power suit. But where is the suit from? We’ve got the answer.

Always a fan of the British high street, Rochelle’s looks, much like Holly’s, are almost always affordable, which is one of the reasons we like them so much. The suit’s brand seems to be a firm favourite of both the presenters and, with the outfit currently on sale, it’s just gotten even better (and easier) for us to cop the look ourselves.

So, whether you’re looking for outfit inspiration for the last few weeks of summer, are looking to boss it in the boardroom or are after a sleek and sophisticated holiday look, then this may be it.

Where is Rochelle Humes’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Rochelle Humes’s outfit today is a pretty easy one to copy by simply buying the full suit, which means minimal styling for anyone who doesn’t want to take dozens of tops on and off in front of the mirror. From high street brand Karen Millen, which currently has a site-wide sale, it’s not exactly a bargain buy, but it is a timeless classic that is sure to stay in your wardrobe for many years to come. And, in even better news, every size is still available to buy online.

Karen Millen cotton patch pocket blazer: Was £179, now £143.20, Karenmillen.com

(Karen Millen)

Combining safari style with formality, this blazer can work for any occasion whether paired with the matching trousers (as shown) or with jeans, for a more laidback look. Made from a cotton-elastane blend, it will have a slight stretch yet be cool enough for even the warmest of days when you do have to dress to the nines. The waistband gives added shape to flatter your figure, while the pockets should be big enough to hold all the essentials, should you wish to banish the bag.

Buy now

Karen Millen cotton snaffle trim kick flare trouser: Was £129, now £39, Karenmillen.com

(Karen Millen)

Reduced by a whopping £90, these trousers seem like a bargain buy. While we couldn’t see all of the waistband detail in Rochelle’s Instagram snap, taking a closer look, they’re even more stylish than we first thought. With a wide-leg fit and utility-style snaffle trims, they’re bang on trend while the high waist and button detail adds a nice extra touch. To let these really shine, we’d pair them with a simple black T-shirt or cami top and just add the blazer on cooler days.

Buy now

PrettyLittleThing taupe towelling extreme square toe twin strap mule high heel: Was £25, now £8.75, Prettylittlething.com

(Pretty Little Thing)

Shoes for under £10 will make even the savviest of savers smile, but don’t expect to win any sustainablility points by shopping with this retailer. Although, in a nude colourway with a simplistic design, you should be able to wear this pair with almost everything in your wardobe, which can’t be said for many other heels.

Buy now

Who is Rochelle Humes’s stylist for This Morning?

Amber Jackson is the fashion editor for This Morning and a stylist for ITV. She styles Rochelle Humes in the fabulous outfits we see each day and compiles the pieces for the fashion segment on the show.

How does Rochelle Humes do her hair?

Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar, aka Jayb.hair on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Rochelle’s looks, from red-carpet events to wedding-guest locks – and it looks like they’re also behind her recent This Morning mane too.

Where is Rochelle Humes from?

Rochelle was born in Barking, a suburb of East London and attended the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls in Hornchurch and Colin’s Performing Arts School. She began her career in British pop group S Club Juniors and later joined the girl group The Saturdays in 2007. Since then, Rochelle has turned to TV presenting and often works alongside her husband, JLS star, Marvin Humes.

