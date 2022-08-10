Jump to content
Josie Gibson’s last This Morning look for the week is a £30 dress from this lesser-known brand

The presenter just introduced us to our new favourite shirt dress

Eva Waite-Taylor
Wednesday 10 August 2022 11:07
<p>Rochelle Humes will take over as presenter tomorrow, so today’s outfit will be the last one for a while</p>



(The Independent)

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle have been at the helm of This Morning this week, covering for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield while they enjoy their summer break.

Those who enjoy tuning into the daytime TV show for Holly’s outfits have been left pleasantly surprised because Josie has served up some seriously coveted looks.

Just this week, she’s worn a £29 Nobody’s Child dress and a floral shirt dress from M&S, both of which have provided some summer-dressing inspiration.

And for today – which is Josie’s last show of the week before Rochelle Humes takes back over tomorrow – the presenter and her stylist have opted for yet another affordable pick.

The blue shirt dress she’s wearing today is from the lesser-known brand Omelia. Unlike Holly, Josie doesn’t post her outfits on Instagram – but we’ve done the hard work for you and tracked it down.

Where is Josie Gibson’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

(ITV)

For her final show, Josie has opted for another affordable shirt dress. It’s a blue midi from Omelia and costs less than £30.

Omelia long-sleeve tie-waist midi shirt dress: £29.65, Yesstyle.com

(Omelia)

Love Josie’s This Morning outfit? We think this blue shirt dress from lesser-known brand Omelia is gorgeous. It has a free-flowing silhouette, but the tie detailing will work to accentuate the waistline. Better still, shirt dresses are a big trend for summer, so this one ticks all of the boxes.

Buy now

Who is Josie Gibson’s stylist for This Morning?

David O’Brien is the head of wardrobe and presenter style for This Morning. He styles Josie Gibson in the outfits we see when she’s presenting the show.

How does Josie Gibson do her hair?

Michelle Sultan, aka @hairbymichellesultan on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Josie’s fresh-looking locks. It looks like she has also done Josie’s mane for her recent This Morning appearances too.

Where is Josie Gibson from?

Josie is from Bristol – she’s a reality TV star who won the 2010 series of Channel 4’s Big Brother. Since 2019, she’s been one of the regular presenters on This Morning segments after starting out as a competition announcer. Owing to being such a hit with viewers, she often fills in for Holly on the sofa.

