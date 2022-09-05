Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a very long hiatus, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are finally back on our screens presenting This Morning. And we couldn’t be more pleased.

While Rochelle Humes, Josie Gibson and Ruth Langsford were excellent stand-ins for Willoughby, if you’ve missed her daily outfit posts, you’ll be excited to know that she looks radiant in red for today’s show.

No stranger to the high street, the presenter and her stylist, Dannii Whiteman, have opted for a tailored red midi skirt from Warehouse and a silk blouse from & Other Stories.

The two items together work to create the perfect autumnal ensemble, and will certainly provide some September style inspiration if you’re lacking ideas.

If you love Holly’s look, luckily we’ve found the exact skirt and shirt so you can buy them right now.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Looking radiant in red, Holly Willoughby has opted for an entirely high street ensemble – wearing a tailored midi skirt from Warehouse and a silk blouse from & Other Stories.

Warehouse tailored midi wiggle skirt: £34.50, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse)

When it comes to that back-to-school September feeling, you may feel like you’re lacking outfit inspiration. Luckily, this tailored midi skirt will be a versatile option in your wardrobe – you can style it as Holly has done with a matching blouse, or with a crisp white tee.

Buy now

& Other Stories shell button silk blouse: £95, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

A silk shirt is a capsule wardrobe must-have, and if you’re looking to inject some colour into your wardrobe this autumn, Holly’s just introduced us to the one you need. It’s adorned with seashell buttons at the front and at the cuffs, and it also comes in a range of other colours.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise of the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.