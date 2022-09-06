Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following their long summer break, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are finally back gracing our screens presenting This Morning.

While Rochelle Humes, Josie Gibson and Ruth Langsford were all excellent stand-ins for Willoughby, if you’ve missed the regular presenter’s daily outfit posts, you’ll be excited to know she’s back showcasing her style on Instagram.

While yesterday she looked radiant in red, for today’s show she’s opted for a back-to-school ensemble, consisting of a tweed pinafore dress and a sleek white shirt.

No stranger to the high street, the presenter and her stylist, Dannii Whiteman, sourced the preppy frock from & Other Stories, and the office-ready shirt was plucked from A-lister favourite Boden.

Serving up inspiration for your own autumn workwear ensembles, if you love Willoughby’s look, we’ve found the exact dress and shirt, so you can buy them right now.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Looking perfectly preppy, Holly Willoughby has once again opted for an entirely high-street ensemble – wearing a £95 tweed pinafore dress from & Other Stories, and a £50 white shirt from Boden.

& Other Stories tweed mini dress: £95, Stories.com

(& Other Stories )

A dress that embodies the feel of autumn, this tweed mini from & Other Stories is a cool-weather wardrobe staple. Its A-line sillouette, sleeveless design and scoop neck will be a flattering choice, while the tweed finish adds that preppy touch.

Buy now

Boden classic cotton shirt: £50, Boden.co.uk

(Boden )

Every wardrobe needs a classic white shirt. This tailored one from Boden is made from breathable cotton and is semi-fitted, with darts on the front creating a sharp sillouette. There’s a pocket for added practicality and a shorter collar that makes it ideal for layering.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red magazine in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally”. She added: “For a long time, I was pretty clueless.” However, her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles, in our opinion.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Whiteman was previously an assistant to Smith, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Smith is often credited with having engineered Holly Willoughby’s transformation to a national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying: ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Peksah has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com).

Willoughby is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair, using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.