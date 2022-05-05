Kate Middleton rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion. Case in point, the Duchess of Cambridge’s latest teal-hued ensemble during an appearance at London’s Design Museum on Wednesday.

Arriving to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award to an emerging designer, she herself wore a dress from an up-and-coming Canadian couturier, Edeline Lee.

Boasting a textured teal finish, high neck and dropped shoulders with hanging-tie details, the midi dress’s large belt buckle helped cinch in the look. The duchess accessorised the elegant design with an Emmy London clutch, court shoes and gold dangly earrings.

From that sell-out Boden cardigan to jeans from & Other Stories, Kate is no stranger to wearing high street brands. This time, however, the dress (Edelinelee.com) in question costs an eye-watering £785.

Thankfully, if you’re looking to recreate the look for less, we’ve found three high street options that will save you more than £700.

Read more:

New Look mela teal pleated buckle belted midi shirt dress: £40, Newlook.com

(New Look)

With its teal finish, belted waist, a-line midi silhouette and three-quarter length sleeves, this New Look number is a worthy alternative to Kate’s designer dress. The shirt collar makes it an ideal choice for the office, too, while the pleated skirt is bang on-trend for SS22.

Buy now

Asos Design long sleeve midi dress with obi belt, green: £45, Asos.com

(Asos)

Though a slightly more emerald hue than Kate’s teal dress, this Asos design boasts a similar high neck collar and looks to be a flattering fit with its figure-hugging silhouette and obi-tie waist. Long-sleeves and a kick split at the back add further detail.

Buy now

Very high neck belted mini dress, teal: £13.50, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Setting you back less than £15, this Very piece is a great affordable replica for Kate’s dress. Its high neck, teal colourway and belted waist create a similarly sophisticated look, while the slightly blouson longer sleeves help complement the shorter hemline. You can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion, try the links below:

Looking for more wardrobe dupes of the Duchess of Cambridge? We’ve also found dupes of her favourite McQueen coat dress