After more than a year missing from our screens, Love Island is returning to ITV2 tonight for its seventh season, with a fresh set of singletons raring to spend their entire summer grafting.

The reality show, which airs at 9pm, is best known for its shock re-couplings, bromances and steamy hideaway antics, and fans will no doubt be looking forward to the myriad of memorable fashion moments that await them too.

With the contestants wearing little more than string bikinis and swimming trunks, the majority of said sartorial inspiration will come courtesy of Love Island’s presenter, Laura Whitmore. And the good news is, you don’t even need to wait until tonight to get your first dose.

Ahead of the premiere episode, Whitmore teased viewers by sharing a series of Instagram posts showcasing her debut outfit, which consists of a floral co-ord, accessorised with colourful platform heels and plenty of sparkly jewels by Rock and Raw, Kirstie le Marque, Millie Savage, Daisy London and Monica Vinader.

Fancy recreating the presenter’s look? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve tracked down the exact pieces she’s wearing and even found some similar styles that will cost you a fraction of the price.

But you’ll want to act quick, previously Whitmore’s wardrobe has prompted almost as much excitement as the show itself, causing items to quickly sell out.

Valle and Vik revenge corset: £255, Valleandvik.com

(Valle and Vik)

For her debut ensemble, Whitmore chose an off-the-shoulder corset top designed by Norwegian contemporary luxury brand Valle and Vik.

Made from 100 per cent silk, it has a fitted, corseted body with boning and features delicate arm ties and a flattering sweetheart neckline. While the presenter paired hers with the brand’s matching shorts, we think this top would look just as great worn with a pair of straight-leg jeans.

Valle and Vik the mini-A skirt: £175, Valleandvik.com

(Valle and Vik)

If you want to recreate Whitmore’s complete look, go matchy-matchy with the coordinating mini skirt. Ideal for anyone who loves shorter hems, it has a classic A-line fit and is designed to finish at the upper thigh.

Just like the top, the skirt is made from 100 per cent printed silk and features a summery floral blue and white print. If the corset doesn’t suit your style, try pairing it with a satin blouse instead.

Lily Lulu off shoulder floral print sweetheart neckline mini dress blue: £25, Lilylulufashion.com

(Lily Lulu)

If you love the look of Whitmore’s co-ord but need something a little more purse-friendly, consider this mini dress from Lily Lulu, which we think looks almost identical.

Designed with a similar blue and white floral print, it has a sweetheart bardot neckline with puff sleeves and frill detailing. The dress comes in sizes small to large.

Tilly Thomas Lux personalised name hairpin: From £50, Tillythomaslux.com

(Tilly Thomas Lux)

Whitmore looked to one of Love Island’s most-loved catchphrases for inspiration when it came to deciding what accessories to wear.

The presenter added the perfect finishing touch to her hair with a series of crystal hair clips that read: “My type on paper”. Each pin is handmade by the designer in London from pale 18ct gold plate and studded with crystals. The price is per letter, with a maximum of six allowed per pin.

Crown and Glory elektra crystal word bobby pins: £25, Crownandglory.co.uk

(Crown and Glory)

Say what’s on your mind with these bobby pins that can be personalised with any word – as long as it has up to eight letters. Perfect for hen dos or just saying it like you mean it, you can choose from a gunmetal or gold finish.

Kat Maconie Pammy platform sandals: £345, Katmaconie.com

(Kat Maconie)

The return of such a popular show calls for a seriously showstopping pair of heels, so it makes sense that Whitmore looked to London-based footwear designer Kat Maconie for her look.

The Pammy shoes are crafted from leather and feature a 12.5cm pink glittery heel, lime green outer and waved ankle strap in aqua blue that’s covered in crystals.

Raid Catherine block heeled sandals: £29.99, Asos.com

(Asos)

This pair from Asos is a great alternative to Whitmore’s shoes for those who prefer a lower heel (or a more purse-friendly price).

Designed by footwear brand Raid, they feature a colourful rainbow design with a pink metallic block heel as well as blue, green and purple straps. Perfect for summer, party season and beyond, wear with a little black dress to create the ultimate focal point.

