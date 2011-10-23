Love Island is finally back on our screens later tonight, with a whole new bunch of singletons walking into the notorious villa.

Following a brief hiatus last year, ITV answered our prayers and the beloved reality TV series will make its debut for 2021 on Monday 28 June – this might just be a summer of love.

It’s believed that the villa is back in its OG location of the sun-soaked shores of Mallorca, with Laura Whitmore also returning as the presenter.

As for this year’s romantic hopefuls, ITV announced the islanders on social media, with an important post the day prior encouraging fans to be compassionate towards the contestants in line with its new welfare measures, writing: “We’re so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

If you’re counting down the hours until showtime – it kicks off at 9pm on ITV2 – we’ve got an even better announcement for you because the signature Love Island water bottles are back and they’ve been given a brand new look. Now available in a slimmer design, the new bottles have a matte white finish and are insulated, so your water will stay chilled for longer, and we predict they’re going to be 100 per cent your type on paper.

But that’s not the only merch on offer this year, so if you want to inject some Love Island glamour into your life, we’ve found all the best buys including tote bags, washbags and more ahead of the show’s debut – chances are you’ll have your head turned.

‘Love Island’ official new insulated water bottle, personalised: £20, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island)

If the news of Love Island’s return didn’t get you excited, these new water bottles sure as hell will. While they feature the same straw lid, they have a slimmer design and a matte white finish, but best of all, they boast an insulated body, making them suitable for both hot and cold drinks. Of course, you can personalise one with your name and by choosing a pink, blue or orange font. You’re not going to be mugged off with this one.

‘Love Island’ official classic water bottle: £8, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island)

Of course, if you’d rather stick with the OG, this bottle has a clear outer and a capacity of 740ml. If you want to add a flavour to your water, it features a removable fruit infuser, which is right up our street. This one, however, is not personalisable.

‘Love Island’ official hold suitcase: £80, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island)

Want to replicate that islander look while you’re holidaying in a villa? You need this suitcase. We’re here for the minimalist design and the fact you can personalise it. It has a capacity of 95l, meaning there’s plenty of space for all the clothing and accessories you’ll need. If you’re looking for a matching small suitcase, or something for shorter jaunts, a Love Island cabin suitcase (£55, Loveislandshop.co.uk) is also available.

‘Love Island’ official phone case: £10, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island)

“I’ve got a text!” If you’re prone to dropping your phone, or just want to give your mobile the Love Island look, this is the case you need. As with the majority of the offical merch, you can choose to personalise with a pink, blue or orange font. It’s available for a full range of phone models, too.

(Love Island)

While holidaying abroad might not be on the cards, for now, staycations are – so, chances are your washbag needs an upgrade. Enter this number from the official Love Island shop. It’s made from clear plastic, so you can easily see your essentials instead of rummaging around.

