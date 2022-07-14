Officially marking the start of summer, Love Island is back on our screens – and this year, the show is breaking up with fast fashion and partnering up with its first-ever second-hand clothing sponsor.

Announcing a gear shift for 2022, contestants have been donning pre-loved pieces courtesy of resale platform, eBay. The show’s new sponsor comes after years of controversy for their partnership with fast-fashion giant I Saw It First, which sells clothes for as little as £2. Owing to the fact that viewers were able to shop the exact outfits worn by the Islanders themselves, Love Island has been widely criticised for encouraging a disposable attitude to dressing.

This year, the islander’s second-hand ensembles are being bought and styled by vintage-clothing specialist Amy Bannerman who has dressed everyone from Dua Lipa to Sophie Turner and Rita Ora. The season so far has shown Bannerman and her team of eBay-obsessed stylists to be taking inspiration from some of this summer’s hottest trends, including the Y2K revival and dopamine dressing.

Highlights have seen contestant Indiyah channeling Y2K with a pre-loved turquoise Poster Girl cut-out dress that was bought on the resale platform for almost half its original retail price.

Meanwhile, Paige’s £10 white trouser suit with halter waistcoat proved a fan favourite, as did Ekin-Su’s Hervé Léger dress for £380 at the other end of the price spectrum. Corsets have also taken centre-stage with Gemma and Tasha both having donned the same pink bandeau corset dress in the last week (sharing is caring).

This new partnership for Love Island indicates a wider change of attitudes – new research from the second-hand clothes site reveals that shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion, with 20 per cent saying they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago.

We’re now more than halfway through the series and eBay has already seen a 700 per cent surge for “pre-loved fashion” searches, while on Google there has been a 756 per cent increase in searches for “eBay preloved clothes” and 660 per cent more for “pre-loved”. It’s clear that Love Island is once again defining this summer’s fashion trends – only now in a more socially conscious way.

The girls’ before the dramatic recoupling (ITV/eBay)

And just like in previous years, you can still dress like the islanders – this time, shopping from eBay’s dedicated Love Island hub. There you’ll find pieces inspired by the contestant’s outfits worn throughout the series. With sequin pieces and corset dresses firmly on the sartorial agenda this week, these are the best pre-loved pieces from eBay to turn heads.

Oh Polly metallic pink bodycon mini dress, size 6: £12, Ebay.co.uk

(Ebay/@amys_preloved_wardrobe)

Shimmery enough to make you stand out at the fire pit, this Oh Polly dress features a corset design that’s cut into a bodycon fit. The bandeau neckline is given structure with spaghetti straps while ruching up the sides and at the back add flattering detailing. For just £12, you can’t go wrong.

House of CB white corset mini dress, size large: £55, Ebay.co.uk

(House of CB )

With the same bandeau neckline as the pink dress, both Gemma and Tasha have worn in the last week, this white House of CB piece has the addition of delicate spaghetti straps. The corset bodice with padded and underwired cups will help accentuate your figure while the white finish is versatile enough to go with most things in your wardrobe.

Oh Polly Cindy corset mini dress in brown, size 4: £30, Ebay.co.uk

(Oh Polly )

Channel bombshell Ekin-Su’s debut look with this Oh Polly corset mini dress that’s more than half the price of its retail value. Thanks to Bridgerton, corsets are in vogue and this bandage-style dress is a chic take. The built-in corset is adjustable while the wide shoulder straps offer further support.

Asos Design cut out midi dress, size 12: £25, Ebay.co.uk

(Asos )

This laid-back take on the cut out dress trend from Asos Design is reselling for just £25. With its midi length, long sleeves, chic tie front and understated cut out dealing, it’s the perfect easy-breezy piece for this summer and beyond.

Princess Polly lioness the goddess blue one shoulder dress, size 10: £45, Ebay.co.uk

(Princess Polly )

This ruched, one-shoulder, bodycon and dopamine-heavy mini is ticking all the boxes for the perfect Casa Amore-inspired dress. The single shoulder is bang on trend for summer while the gathered material is sure to create a flattering silhouette – team that with the sparkly finish and you’re onto a winner.

Balmain one shoulder cutout knit dress, size 8: £450, Ebay.co.uk

(@nikkibradford/Ebay )

Highlighted by Amy Bannerman as one of the best pre-loved pieces to buy from eBay’s Love Island hub, this Balmain dress is bang on trend with its cut-away detailing. With first-hand Balmain pieces going for upwards of £1,000, it’s a no-brainer to pick up designer bits like this on eBay instead. The knit piece is said by the seller to be in great condition.

Oh Polly Cassia asymmetric cut out mini dress in rose, size 6: £23, Ebay.co.uk

(Oh Polly )

From dopamine dressing to cut outs and micro hems, this Oh Polly number ticks all the trending boxes and the seller says it’s brand new with tags. A favourite of influencers, the brand’s mini dress usually go for around £50 so you’ll be saving 50 per cent buy showing some second hand love on eBay.

