British fashion label Rixo needs little introduction. The destination for occasion wear pieces that stand the test of time, the brand is a holiday wardrobe hero and party season saviour.

Founded in 2015 by two university friends, the label has amassed a cult following that includes the likes of fashion editors, A-listers and even royals (Kate Middleton regularly plumps for the Izzy dress). Taking inspiration from Thirties silhouettes and vintage prints, Rixo collections appeal to women of all shapes, ages and sizes (last year, the brand extended its range to include size 24).

Whether you’re looking for a frock to carry you through winter soirées, a wedding guest dress or a sparkly mini for New Year’s Eve, the good news is you can currently save up to 50 per cent on the label’s clothes.

With the sale spanning dresses, tops, skirts and more, you’ve got until 25 December to pick up a staple style for half price – though sizes are selling out fast.

Of course, I filled my basket and tried on six standout dresses for the Christmas party season. From sequin-adorned minis to Eighties-inspired leopard-print styles, here’s my honest verdict on Rixo’s party dresses.

Rixo sequin mini dress: Was £295, now £180, Rixolondon.com

(Rixo )

Go big or go home with Rixo’s sequin mini dress, now reduced by nearly 40 per cent. The playful style features a mini hem and black velvet bow at the back, which elevates the simple silhouette. I found it fits true to size, while the A-line cut, defined waist and blouson sleeves are super flattering. Plus, it easily conceals a strapless bra, despite the open back. Catching the light beautifully, keep accessories and shoes simple and let the dress take centre stage.

Buy now

Rixo Karen diamante midi dress: Was £285, now £140, Rixolondon.com

(Rixo)

If you’re looking for an alternative to sparkles or sequins, Rixo’s Karen frock is the solution. The Eighties-inspired leopard print is complete with a statement diamante trimmed sweetheart neckline. Very flattering, thanks to the puffed sleeves, empire waistline and cupped bust, the body-skimming design falls into a wearable midi length (maxi on anyone below 5ft 7in). The dress gets bonus points for being able to conceal a bra and it fits true to size. Reduced to £140, it’s an occasion dress for year-round wear.

Buy now

Rixo Paris gold dress, silk/velvet: Was £265, now £160, Rixolondon.com

(Rixo)

Boasting golden silk sleeves, a cupped bodice and a contrasting black velvet body, you can save nearly £100 on Rixo’s Paris dress right now. Festive without being too in your face, the metallic blouson sleeves add just the right amount of seasonal style and shimmer when they catch the light. As for the design, the gold bust and sweetheart neckline give the dress structure, while the empire waistline and bias-cut skirt help the dress contour your body. There’s also a handy bra holder inside the shoulders, so you don’t have to forgo support.

Buy now

Rixo Maeve silk velvet dress: Was £295, now £145, Rixolondon.com

(Rixo)

A classic style to see you through Christmas parties, weddings and more, Rixo’s simple yet elegant midi dress is crafted from a silk and velvet blend fabric that falls into a flattering silhouette. The vintage-inspired bias cut is teamed with adjustable straps and a delicate drawstring neckline. Soft and comfortable to wear, it’s fully lined and complete with a hidden zip at the back, for ease. I did find it comes up quite small, so would suggest sizing up. Right now, you can save nearly 50 per cent on the design.

Buy now

Rixo Samantha sequin mini dress: Was £295, now £210, Rixolondon.com

(Rixo)

When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a sequin mini dress for the party season – and Rixo’s take oozes luxury. Finished in a trending red hue, the Sixties-inspired dress is characterised by blouson sleeves, a banded neckline and an A-line skirt with short splits on either side. The natural waistline can be easily enhanced with a belt – though I’d suggest going up from your usual size, as there isn’t much give. Well crafted and dazzling, save £85 on the price right now.

Buy now

Rixo Benedict silk velvet dress: Was £325, now £195, Rixolondon.com

(Rixo)

There’s 40 per cent off Rixo’s silk velvet midi dress – and it’s an investment for year-round wear. The luxurious design is crafted from silk-viscose velvet with a textured finish and elegant poppy pattern. Hugging you in all the right places, the seamed body falls into a bias-cut skirt, while the flattering scooped neckline and square back easily conceal a bra for extra support. Again, there isn’t much give in the fabric, so I’d suggest sizing up if you’re between sizes.

Buy now

