Autumn has arrived, which means that coat weather is officially upon us.

During the colder months, the right piece of outerwear can prove to be a valuable asset to your wardrobe, becoming as much of a statement piece as it is a practical purchase. But if you’re still yet to invest in one, consider this your sign to call off the search – we’ve found the cult buy of the season.

From stylists to influencers, it’s been impossible to scroll through Instagram in recent weeks without the same quilted khaki coat, (£245, Thefrankieshop.com) which comes courtesy of New York-based retailer The Frankie Shop, popping up on our feeds.

Costing £245, the Teddy jacket has become an instant cult classic and, despite the steep price tag, the brand has hardly been able to keep it in stock.

It’s not hard to see why it’s proving so popular. Lightweight, collarless and with an oversized fit, it also has pockets, comes in a range of colours and lends itself perfectly to layering. What more could you ask for?

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch or you don’t want to wait for The Frankie Shop’s version to come back in stock again, the good news is that there are plenty of high street alternatives that can still help you get the same look.

From M&S to Asos, Zara and River Island, we’ve scoured the virtual rails to find the best dupes of this season’s must-have jacket. Here are seven styles that you can shop right now.

Per Una padded collarless puffer jacket: £55, Marksandspencer.com

This jacket from M&S features a boxy fit and comes lightly padded to help lock in warmth during the cooler months. Just like The Frankie Shop’s version, it’s collarless, meaning it would look great paired with a turtleneck jumper, and has a number of stylish finishing touches, such as a dipped hem, two front pockets and popper fastenings.

Mango satin quilted jacket: £59.99, Mango.com

Available in purple and khaki green, Mango’s version of the jacket has a satin finish that’s water-repellent, making it a great option for the unpredictable weather autumn can bring. With a quilted pattern, button fastening, patch pockets and collarless design, it looks strikingly similar to The Frankie Shop’s version and is part of Mango’s “committed collection”, which means it has been produced using sustainable fibres or processes.

River Island khaki quilted jacket: £95, Riverisland.com

One of the most similar alternatives to The Frankie Shop’s version available on the high street, River Island’s jacket is reminiscent of a bomber style and features a ribbed neckline, piping and a boxy, oversized fit. It also has large side slip pockets that are great for storing your essentials, and practical popper fastenings.

Asos Design quilted cropped jacket in khaki: £38, Asos.com

If you like the padded style of The Frankie Shop’s jacket but prefer your coats to come with a collar, consider this version from Asos. Available in a soft khaki shade, it has a boxy fit and a cropped length, with oversized lapels that promise to keep your neck warm on cold days.

Cos quilted jacket: £99, Cosstores.com

If neutrals are more your thing, this version from Cos could be the one for you. Made from recycled polyester, it comes in either a creamy off-white or black hue, and has a relaxed fit with a ribbed collar, two pockets on the front and a curved hem.

New Look khaki quilted zip jacket: £33.99, Newlook.com

At £33.99, New Look’s quilted jacket is a fraction of the price of The Frankie Shop’s version and looks just as stylish. Designed with a curved, quilted motif, it has a ribbed trim at the collar and cuffs, two large front pockets and, unlike most other versions in this round-up, a zip fastening. Wear yours with everything from jeans and T-shirts to tailored trousers and roll-neck knits.

Zara water-repellent puffer jacket: £49.99, Zara.com

Add a touch of autumn to your wardrobe with this Zara jacket that comes in a warm terracotta hue. With a satin finish, it’s water-repellent and has a collarless neckline, two front pockets and snap-button fastening. We also love the contrasting lining, which adds a flash of neon orange to the look.

