If this winter is anything to go by, our love affair with Noughties-born Uggs is far from over. From A-listers like the Hadid sisters and Kai Gerber to influencers and TikTok users, these fur lined suede boots have become a staple of the fashion pack.

But with a mid-range price tag, there’s a reason why they’ve become such a celeb favourite. If you’re after a pair of the brand’s classic mini boots but your budget doesn’t stretch, Aldi has just dropped the perfect dupe for this season.

Costing just £19.99, the supermarket’s bargain pair are a whopping 87 per cent cheaper than the OG Uggs (£155, Ugg.com).

Coming in either black or grey, the boots retain all the classic Ugg signatures – such as the same suede leather lambskin outer, ankle boot length and furry lining – while saving you £135.

Whether you’re after a Y2K fashion statement or warm winter boots to take you from the sofa to the shop, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s take on the Ugg mini boot.

Aldi avenue ladies’ black lambskin boots, black: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

Coming in black or grey (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk), Aldi’s Ugg-inspired boots are made from suede leather with a genuine lambskin finish and button detailing. The ankle boot silhouette is both warm and wearable, while the fur lining will keep feet extra toasty during the colder months. Complete with a foam sole, they’ll serve you on both errands and around the house.

Costing nearly 90 per cent less than Uggs’ classic mini boot, Aldi’s lambskin boots will help you save some pennies this witner. Both colourways are available in sizes 4-7 and available to pre-order now for dispatch from Thursday (15 December).

