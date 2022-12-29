Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re well-versed in the Aldi Special Buys here at Indybest, from budget air fryers and beauty dupes to Le Creuset lookalikes. And while the weird and wonderful smorgasboard is updated like clockwork every week, one recent addition has sent shoppers’ excitement into fever-pitch.

As of today (29 December) customers can now head down to their local Aldi store to buy a bottle of the hugely popular sports drink, Prime hydration. It’s being sold – for a limited time only – as part of the supermarket’s Special Buys section, and it seems to be sending shoppers into a frenzy.

For the uninitiated, Prime was first launched by highly subscribed Youtube stars KSI and Logan Paul earlier in 2022. Since then, the brand has amassed a whopping 1.3 million followers on Instagram, while the feed for #Primehydation has been viewed 421 million times on TikTok.

Described by the sports drink duo as “the perfect boost for any endeavor” to help you “refresh, replenish, and refuel” the Prime hydration drinks contain no added sugar or caffeine, and are now available to buy for £1.99 in blue raspberry, lemon and lime, and ice pop flavours.

Owing to its popularity – at the time of writing, the drink is completely sold out on the brand’s US website – we expect stocks to fly off the shelves. If you would like to know a little bit more about the drink before taking a sip, keep reading.

Prime hydration drink: £1.99 – available to buy in store from 29 December

(Aldi)

If you’re wondering what the Prime hydration drinks actually consist of, they contain 10 per cent coconut water with electrolytes, antioxidants, B vitamins and BCAAs (which are a kind of supplement intended to help with muscle recovery).

It is worth noting that the IndyBest team hasn’t tried the Prime hydration drinks before so we can’t attest to the taste. But, as we have previously mentioned, these drinks – which are available at Aldi in flavours blue raspberry, lemon and lime, and ice pop – have flown off the shelves across the pond. And with no added sugar or caffeine we can certainly see the appeal so will be sure to get sipping as soon as possible.

Available in store now

