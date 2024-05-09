Embrace Aperol Spritz season with a bottle for just £10 thanks to this limited deal

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

After a never-ending winter, warm weather is finally forecasted – officially marking the start of Aperol spritz season.

Synonymous with summer, there are few better feelings than sipping a crisp aperol spritz in the sunshine (sun lounger optional).

A bubbly and bitter mix of Aperol, prosecco and soda, variations of Italy’s famous aperitif can be traced back to the 1800s. But the spritz’s modern form was invented in 1919 by two brothers who inherited their father’s liquor company in Padua, Italy.

After years of experimentation, the Aperol aperitif was born (and the recipe remains a secret to this day). Serving as a way to keep Italian’s cool in the height of summer, the Aperol spritz grew in popularity throughout the 20th Century.

Nowadays, the refreshing cocktail is a go-to around the world – and it’s one of the easiest drinks to recreate at home. If you’re stocking up for the balmy weather ahead, Amazon has just slashed its price on a bottle of Aperol to just £10. We’ll cheers to that.

Aperol aperitivo, 70cl: Was £16, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Created in 1919, the original Aperol recipe remains unchanged. Boasting an instantly recognisable bittersweet taste and light orange colour, the aperitif is made with gentian, rhubarb and cinchona, among other ingredients.

The tipple has an alcohol content of 11 per cent and is typically consumed as an aperitif before dinner.

Whether enjoyed alone or in your favourite cocktail (think spritz, sangria, punches, sours or even cosmopolitans), a bottle of Aperol is an essential on any bar cart. And now, you can pick one up for just £10 thanks to Amazon.

