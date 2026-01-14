I taste-tested supermarket olive oils – these are the best bottles to buy

As the price of olive oil continues to rise, with a standard bottle of the ‘liquid gold’ having gone up by more than 100 per cent in recent years, the question is: which bottles are worth adding to your basket? To help steer your choice, I’ve searched the store shelves to bring you my pick of the best supermarket olive oils.

But first, what exactly is our money going on? Sitting at the top of the olive oil hierarchy, we have extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). This is essentially pure olive juice, extracted using a cold-press method that ensures temperatures never exceed 27C. To maintain freshness and preserve flavour and nutrients, the olives must also be pressed within 72 hours of harvesting. You also have lighter or ‘pure’ oils, which are typically less expensive.

To meet the EVOO standard, the oil must be completely unrefined. Much like wine, it reflects its origin, with flavour and aroma varying depending on where it’s grown. That said, it doesn’t improve with age and is best used within two years of harvest. To protect it from light damage, opt for dark or tinted bottles rather than clear ones, and store them somewhere cool and shaded. Unless you use it frequently, oversized bottles are best avoided.

Beyond its quality credentials, EVOO is also highly regarded for its health benefits. It’s rich in monounsaturated fats, the kind found in foods such as avocados and nuts, and research links it to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and other health conditions. It’s also packed with polyphenols, which have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

To pick the best bottles, I've glugged, sipped and dipped my way through supermarket own-brand olive oils, from Asda’s to Aldi’s. But, I’ve also opted for non-supermarket brands that are available in supermarkets and easy to add to your weekly shop.

The best supermarket olive oils for 2026 are:

How I tested

I followed the traditional method of olive oil tasting ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I tested 15 bottles of extra virgin olive oils from supermarkets, then whittled down the options to the best. To do this, I followed the traditional method of tasting – pouring the oil into a glass, warming it up with my hands, cupping my hand over the top, taking a big sniff, then a sip. Like wine, it's held at the front of the mouth, and then you suck air into your mouth so that the oil reaches the back of your mouth, too. I also tried each one by dipping bread into it.

Alongside taste and aroma, I considered versatility and value for money. I also noted quality and whether they had PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status (they have a very specific taste, owing to the region they’re made in).

