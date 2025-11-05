The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
7 best vitamin C supplements to boost immunity and skin health
Worried you’re not getting enough vitamin C from your diet? These supplements can help
Vitamin C might be one of the buzziest ingredients in skincare, but when it comes to daily supplementation, most of us don’t bother, assuming we’re getting enough from our varied and balanced diets. However the best vitamin C supplements can give you a helping hand in boosting your immunity and maintaining healthy skin.
Vitamin C is plentiful in nature, found in a rainbow of fruits and vegetables, including the citrus family, broccoli, potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, strawberries and even kale. But since vitamin C isn’t stored in the body and needs to be consumed with regularity, a daily supplement can provide an added buffer. This is particularly the case during cold and flu season, with some evidence suggesting that vitamin C can help in treating respiratory infections.
“Vitamin C is something that tends to get ignored in the supplement world, because it’s one of the obvious ones,” says Kate Cook, registered nutritional therapist and founder at BE Sensational at 60. “It’s involved in almost every function in the body, from skin health to immunity, and it should be a base for most people.”
There’s no right or wrong way to take vitamin C. It’s available in everything from a chewable to a spray, an effervescent tablet that dissolves in water or a strip that melts on the tongue. According to the NHS, the recommended dose is 40mg for adults 19 years and over, and dosage in supplements can vary from sub-100mg to 1,000mg. Don’t adopt a “more the merrier” approach; taking too much (more than 1,000mg daily) can cause side effects, including tummy issues and diarrhoea.
- Best overall – BodyBio liposomal vitamin C: £35.98, iherb.com
- Best budget – Vitabiotics ultra vitamin C fizz: £4.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for being gentle on your tummy – Wild Nutrition vitamin C plus: £25, Amazon.co.uk
- Best ingredients – Cytoplan Cherry C: £18.49, W-wellness.co.uk
- Best chewable – Altruvita multivitamin 100%: £17.95, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
I consulted expert nutritionist Kate Cook and women’s health doctor Dr Mayoni Gooneratne to discuss vitamin C in our diets and as a supplement, its potential benefits and downsides. They also gave me advice on how to find the best vitamin C supplements and if all forms of vitamin C are equally effective. I researched the most popular brands and tasted a range of vitamin C supplements, based on expert advice and recommendations, testing each one on this list to assess value for money, effects, benefits and drawbacks.
1BodyBio liposomal vitamin C
- Best: Vitamin C overall
- Supplement type: Capsule
- Vegan: Yes
- Product size: 60 capsules, take one daily
- Strength: 500mg
- Why we love it
- Fantastic quality and brand transparency
- Gentle on the GI tract
- “Feel the difference” benefits: shinier hair, glowier skin, more energy
- Take note
- It’s not cheap, but it works
This product came highly recommended from experts I chatted with, who praise its “high bioavailability” (more nutrients getting absorbed more efficiently) and the brand’s commitment to making scientifically-backed products with quality ingredients. BodyBio is a family business that uses in-house manufacturing and third-party testing on all products to ensure it meets standards.
“There is really nothing like them out there,” says Dr Gooneratne. “They are all about supporting the cell membrane; if you think every cell has a membrane, it makes sense we want to boost that.” She also likes that one-a-day does the trick, where some brands will only supply 30 capsules in a bottle but require you to take multiple a day.
The white capsules contain ascorbic acid, sunflower oil and a capsule shell, and are easy to swallow with a morning meal. Technically, these are what’s known as “proliposomal” – unlike traditional encapsulation methods, these are made using powdered liposomes instead of liquid ones, and the pure, non-GMO, vitamin C capsule is gentler on the GI tract as a result.
I noticed changes in energy (especially when I was ill; these helped me function each day) and improved cognition. My hair looked thicker and shinier and my nails, which I continuously chew and tear, felt stronger than they had in months.
2Vitabiotics ultra vitamin C fizz
- Best: Budget vitamin C
- Supplement type: Dissolvable effervescent tablets
- Vegan: Yes
- Product size: 20 tablets, take one daily
- Strength: 1,000mg
- Why we love it
- Great taste
- Wallet-friendly price
- Take note
- Easy to consume, so don’t overdo it
- Contains sweeteners
This budget buy costs less than a fiver and is a travel-friendly choice you can chuck in your bag and have on the go when you need hydration. I was sceptical at first after trying this on my coughing tween, who declared it “gross”, but when I tried it myself, I found the orange flavour delicious and started drinking it daily at breakfast. It’s definitely given me energy and focus after a head cold.
In addition to 1,000mg of vitamin C, it also has 5mg of zinc (the recommended amount is 7mg per day for women and 9.5mg for men). It’s a fun alternative to capsules, which can take longer for the body to absorb than dissolvable tablets.
While it’s not totally “pure” (unlikely, considering the price point), it has fewer excess filler ingredients than comparable brands making similar products. I’d also recommend this for anyone who needs a hydration boost; starting my mornings with this helps remind me to be more disciplined about my daily water intake.
3Wild Nutrition food-grown vitamin C plus
- Best: Vitamin C for being gentle on your tummy
- Supplement type: Capsules
- Vegan: Yes
- Product size: 60 capsules, take two daily
- Strength: 350mg per 2 capsules
- Why we love it
- Gentle on the tummy
- Contains bioflavonoids to support efficacy
- Refills available
- Take note
- Pricey
I’ve long been a fan of Wild Nutrition for its filler-free, food-grown formulations. The brand is also sustainably focused, packaging its supplements in lovely, refillable glass bottles. You can purchase refills in recyclable pouches (£12.90, Wildnutrition.com).
These vitamin C capsules could be called “best for skin” or “best ingredients,” but what impressed me most is how gentle yet effective they are. I hardly even notice I’ve swallowed them, they’re gentle on the stomach and then a week-and-a-half later, I’m doing a double take in the mirror, trying to remember if I used a new skincare product the night before.
The ascorbic acid is sourced from Spanish citrus pulp, and these also contain 160mg of bioflavonoids per two capsules. Evidence suggests these work in synergy with the vitamin C, increasing the antioxidant capacity and providing better protection against oxidative stress, so that it works more efficiently.
4Cytoplan cherry C
- Best: Vitamin C for the ingredients
- Supplement type: Capsules
- Vegan: Yes
- Product size: 120 capsules, take up to two daily
- Strength: 200mg
- Why we love it
- Acerola is a potent source of vitamin C
- Non-acidic, so gentle on the tummy
Cytoplan is another expert-recommended brand that’s been providing trustworthy, well-researched and quality supplements for more than 35 years. While it has a few reputable varieties of vitamin C (powder, food-state, high potency with bioflavonoids), its cherry C, which has 800 mg of acerola cherry powder per capsule, yielding 200mg of vitamin C a pop, is a fantastic addition to any daily regime.
Fun fact: acerola is one of the most potent sources of vitamin C, while also boasting phytonutrients like carotenoids and phenolic acids. It is thought to provide immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory, astringent and potential heart health benefits. These brown-tinged capsules also contain bioflavonoids and a capsule shell, with no nasties or unnecessary fillers.
5AltruVita multivitamin 100%
- Best: Chewable vitamin C
- Supplement type: Chewable tablets
- Vegan: Yes
- Product size: 90 tablets, take one daily
- Strength: 80mg
- Why we love it
- Easy and pleasant to take
- Well-priced
- Take note
- Not suitable for children
- Combined with other vitamins
“Taking supplements is sometimes really boring,” says nutritionist Kate Cook, “and I like to take supplements in lots of different forms to shake it up a bit. I love the chewables AltruVita does.”
This strawberry-flavoured multivitamin takes zero effort to integrate into your day, but yields quite a lot of potential benefits. It has 13 vitamins, including A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7 (biotin), B9 (folic acid), B12, D3, E, K2 and of course, C, all at 100% nutrient reference value – this is the recommended daily amount needed by a typical adult to prevent deficiency.
Every time I took one of these, I felt a little extra pep in my step and significantly less run down and fatigued. Since the pricing works out to roughly £6 a month (which goes down to just over £5 if you subscribe), this is an immune-support supplement I’ll be able to stick to, budget-wise and taste-wise.
Cook likes that the brand has it all: “the credentials, the purity and no nasties.” AltruVita boasts an impressive advisory board, and everything is rooted in science, with links to specific studies on each of its product pages. Cook also recommends AltruVita’s vitamin C 1,000mg (£13.95, Amazon.co.uk), sourced from L-ascorbic acid.
6Artah cellular defence
- Best: Immune-boosting vitamin C
- Supplement type: Vegetable capsules
- Vegan: Yes
- Product size: 60 capsules, take two daily
- Strength: 500mg per 2 capsules
- Why we love it
- Comprehensive ingredients to boost energy and immunity
- Take note
- Pricey compared to others
Cellular defence by Artah is designed to keep your immune system robust through the winter months, and though I haven’t yet had the chance to test these vitamin C-packed capsules in colder climes (each one has 250mg vitamin C), I can already feel a difference: perkier mood, less fatigue dips later in the day and a “you’ve got this” feeling every time I leave the house and end up in a downpour.
In addition to vitamins and minerals, including C, A, zinc and selenium, these contain fungi like immune-boosting reishi extract and inflammation-reducing cordyceps sinensis, plus beta-glucans to help with heart health. These come housed in a stylish black glass jar, which blocks out light and air to keep products fresh. They’re not cheap, but refills and subscription options are available too if you want to keep costs down.
7Diso vitamin C strips
- Best: Travel-friendly vitamin C
- Supplement type: Oral strip
- Vegan: Yes
- Product size: 30 strips, take up to two daily
- Strength: 60mg per strip
- Why we love it
- Ideal for travel
- Great alternative to “pill fatigue”
- Doesn't taste medicinal
- Take note
- Individually wrapped (creates waste)
These travel-friendly, high-absorption liposomal vitamin C strips dissolve on the tongue and taste less like a vitamin and more like a sweet, thanks to elderberry extract. They’re delicious.
Diso’s founders appeared on Dragon’s Den in January 2025, and you can see the appeal of the eye-catching packaging and playful twist on everyday supplementation. You tear open the sleeve, place the vitamin C strip on the tongue, and feel it melt away. Diso offers a clever alternative to “pill fatigue” (when a person starts to feel overwhelmed by the number of supplements they’re swallowing), and I felt giddy with excitement to unwrap and ingest these each morning.
The handy tin makes these an ideal travel companion. Two strips a day will net you 120mg of vitamin C.
Your questions on vitamin C supplements answered
What is the best vitamin C supplement?
BodyBio liposomal vitamin C is my top pick for the best overall vitamin C supplement: not only is it beloved by experts, the liposomal delivery offers quick and effective absorption, which crucially doesn’t cause any adverse side effects like tummy trouble. You only need to take one a day, and my body felt like it had a pick-me-up every time: I was more energised, with visibly better skin, hair and nail health. Plus, the brand transparency means that while BodyBio isn’t the cheapest, you still feel like you’re getting your money’s worth of a quality product.
VitaBiotics’ ultra vitamin C with cinc is another great choice (especially if you want to avoid pill fatigue). This drinkable, effervescent alternative costs a fiver, tastes delicious and is an easy way to ensure to up your vitamin C on those days when your diet isn’t delivering or you’re feeling run down.
How I selected the best vitamin C supplements
As well as consulting experts in nutrition to narrow down my selection, I considered the following when testing:
- Immunity: Vitamin C might not prevent colds, but it is thought to lessen their duration and reduce symptom severity. Though I’d already been testing these for several weeks, I ended up with the dreaded “back to school bug” that hits every September, so I got to assess whether some of these supplements had any effect on improving symptoms like weakness and fatigue.
- Skin health: I noted any skin, hair and nail improvements with these supplements.
- Easy to take and variety of options: I also judged each vitamin C supplement on how easy it was to take each day, and how enjoyable it felt. “Pill fatigue”, the sense of overwhelm that comes from taking too many supplements or medications each day, is real.
- Side effects: Vitamin C supplements can cause tummy upset and diarrhoea, especially in higher doses, so I kept track of any undesirable side effects.
- Cost: The price and whether the product was suited to a range of budgets was also considered.
What is vitamin C good for?
As well as helping to boost your immunity, scientific research highlights the role vitamin C plays in collagen production for skin, hair, nails, teeth, joints and bones, as well as helping with heart health, offering cognitive and mood benefits and aiding with iron absorption.
“The other important place for vitamin C is antioxidant activity,” explains Dr Mayoni Gooneratne, a women’s health functional medicine doctor and founder of Human Health. “We've got chemical processes happening in our body all the time, they make waste byproducts – usually free radicals – that are normally mopped up and got rid of in a safe way, and we've got antioxidant pathways that neutralise those free radicals. Vitamin C is critical to those antioxidant pathways.
“These are basic cellular processes; every single cell makes free radicals. These contribute to ageing and chronic disease, so it's really important long term,” she says.
What is liposomal vitamin C?
While most of us are familiar with standard-delivery, water-soluble ascorbic acid found in powders and capsules, liposomal vitamin C has been gaining traction of late, with studies showing that it’s a more efficient delivery system. This is because the vitamin C is encapsulated in a globule of fat to protect it and help support absorption.
“You’re getting the vitamin C to where it’s needed. Sometimes the dosing doesn’t look so spectacular but the absorbency is really, really good,” explains Cook. Since the construction method of the liposomal strongly affects the final product, do your homework when it comes to which brand to choose and read my recommendations above.
Vitamin C is a good team player: you’ll often find it working synergistically to prevent oxidative damage alongside another antioxidants such as vitamin E or alpha-lipoic acid, as a dual-action immunity booster when paired with zinc, or to enhance the efficacy of collagen.
