Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, better known as the minds behind hugely successful food brand Bosh!, are certainly a force to be reckoned with.

While they need little introduction, the plant-based power duo have been on a mission to prove that vegan food should be neither restrictive nor boring by sharing easy to follow recipes on YouTube, Instagram and in their cookbooks.

But where did it all start? Well, Theasby became vegan after trialing a vegetarian diet as a new year’s resolution and Firth quickly followed suit after watching Cowspiracy – the Netflix documentary exposing the impact the agricultural industry has on the planet.

After becoming vegan the pair discovered that there was a lack of delicious plant-based food and recipes on offer, so they founded their channel in 2016. Fast forward to today and Bosh! has since amassed a huge following and produced six books, as well as a range of vegan ready meals, cake mixes, store cupboard essentials and sweet treats.

As you’d expect, they have a whole lot of advice when it comes to adopting a plant-based lifestyle (or sustaining habits past Veganuary). And it all starts with doing your research, “there are loads of great plant-based recipe creators out there”, so “find recipes you like the look of and save them for later”, they recommended.

Once you’ve honed down on the types of dishes you want to create, “plan your meals for the week, write a shopping list, buy the food and stick to the plan”. But ultimately, the key is to “treat yourself,” according to the pair. “Go to restaurants that are promoting vegan options and give them a whirl – those experiences will keep it fun and enjoyable,” they added.

Whether you’ve taken part in Veganuary, are looking to take the plant-based diet plunge, or you’re a long-standing vegan, you’ll find some inspo here, as we spoke to the Bosh! duo to find out what their gamechanging products are.

