The annual celebration of all things chocolatey might be some way off yet, but you don’t need to wait until Easter 2022 to get your cocoa fix.

The experts at Cadbury are well-known for tempting chocoholics with new and delicious creations, including the DIY chocolate cottage kit, which went down a storm earlier this year, with many people buying it for loved ones instead of traditional eggs.

And the brand’s latest creation looks just as enticing – a build-your-own train set made entirely of Dairy Milk and, wait for it, Oreos.

Whether you’re looking for an activity to keep your children entertained on rainy days, a birthday gift for a chocolate-lover or to simply indulge yourself, the kit is filled with everything you need to get crafty and fill your stomach with sweet treats.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on one, we’ve got all the details on where to shop the tasty train kit.

Cadbury Dairy Milk and Oreo train kit: £10, Cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk

(Cadbury)

This delicious kit looks seriously fun and includes everything you need to make your own Dairy Milk and Oreo train set.

The kit includes Dairy Milk bars, white giant buttons and Oreo original biscuits, plus instructions on how to put it all together.

Costing £10, the train is made up of a carriage created using the Dairy Milk bars, as well as four Oreos sandwiched together at the front. A stack of buttons makes a white chocolate chimney and four wheels at the front, while more bigger wheels are formed by sticking a button on top of an Oreo.

An Oreo and white chocolate button are then cut in half and stuck on top of the carriage to finish the creation. In the press shots, the team at Cadbury also use Curly Wurly bars to create edible train tracks, but sadly those aren’t included in the kit.

