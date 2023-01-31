Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You may have both insisted that you don’t want to be showered in Valentine’s Day gifts or woken up to a bouquet of roses this year, but if the prospect of decadent dining in (without the hours of preparation) sounds tempting, it could be worth looking at supermarket meal deals.

Perfect for wining and dining in the comfort of your own home, there’s a whole host of menus to choose from – from Tesco’s meal deal, which can come complete with a £10 bottle of prosecco included, to a cheese board and cocktails from Waitrose’s dine-in menu.

As we edge closer to Valentine’s Day, one of the romantic three-course deals to have on your radar is from the Co-op, which offers a choice of starter, main, side, dessert and drink for £12 with a Co-op member card, and £15 without one.

On this year’s menu, dishes include a garlic-and-parsley tear-and-share with camembert to start, two vegan mushroom Wellington parcels, and dark chocolate and raspberry velvet tortes for dessert.

If all this sounds tempting, read on to find out more about what will be on the menu this year, including starters, main courses, side dishes, desserts and drinks.

When is the Co-op’s Valentine’s meal deal launching?

(Co-op)

The Co-op Valentine’s Day meal deal will keep us waiting for a little longer before its launch, but the menu will be available to buy for Valentine’s Day diners from 10 February right the way up to the big day itself on 14 February. The three-course feasts will be available to buy both in-store and online.

How much does the deal cost?

Similar to other supermarket deals, the offer will include a starter, main, sides, dessert and a soft drink, which will come to £15. If you’re a Co-op member card holder, even better, as you can bag the deal for £12. You will, however, have to pay extra for an alcoholic tipple – adding booze will take the total up to £20 (£16 if you have a member card).

What’s included?

When it comes to food items on the menu, the Co-op’s Valentine’s Day meal deal includes a choice of starter, main course, side, and a dessert, with a total of 14 dishes from the Co-op “irresistible” range.

Kicking off the meal, there’s a choice of a Mediterranean antipasti selection (plant-based diners will be pleased to know this is vegan friendly), along with two Scotch eggs, or a garlic-and-parsley tear-and-share with Camembert.

As for the main event – for vegans, the options include a duo of mushroom Wellington parcels. If you prefer to plump for a meat-based meal, there’s a choice of Hereford sirloin steak or wild-garlic chicken kyiv, while seafood fans will be able to opt for the salmon and prawn en croute.

To accompany the main meal, there will be a choice of triple-cooked chips and buttered mashed potato, while those who love a bit of greenery with their main meal can opt for a medley of garden vegetables instead.

When it comes to the desserts, we’re eyeing up the dark chocolate and raspberry velvet tortes, while other sweet treats span melt-in-the-middle puddings (which sound divine), tart au citron, and strawberry-kisses cheesecake.

While soft drinks such as San Pellegrino lemon, diet coke and coke zero are included, you will have to pay slightly more for boozy additions – with your choices being a bottle of prosecco, sauvignon blanc and rioja crianza.

