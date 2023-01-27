Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Planning a romantic dinner for two this Valentine’s Day? There’s a whole host of dine-in deals hailing from supermarkets, which means you can forget pricey restaurant menus, and instead dine in the comfort of your own home (plonked on the sofa, if you so wish).

Among this year’s Valentine’s Day offerings is a £20 dine-in menu from Waitrose. Hold your horses for now, though, as the three-course meal deal won’t be launching until 8 February – but stay with us if you would like to know what the supermarket has in store this year (spoiler: there’s plenty to whet your appetite).

With a choice of a starter, main, side, dessert and a bottle of something from the drinks list, all of which will cost just £20, the menu is brimming with choice, with a variety of dishes from Waitrose No1 and Heston Blumenthal’s gourmet range to choose from.

It’s worth noting the plant-based options for vegetarians and vegans that are included for each course, and the alcohol-free fizz along with wine, an espresso martini vodka cocktail and more.

So, whether it’s a candle-lit dinner or a plates-on-laps in front of the telly kind of evening, here, we have taken a longer look at what’s to come from the Waitrose Valentine’s Day dine-in menu.

When is the Waitrose Valentine’s dine-in meal deal launching?

(Waitrose)

Waitrose will be launching its Valentine’s Day dine-in meal on 8 February, and it will be available to buy online and in store until 14 February.

What’s included

Each course includes a vegetarian and vegan option. For the starter, there are eight options to choose from, including vegan, layered mushroom parfait; poached salmon mousse; cheddar and emmental soufflés; bacon, leek and roquefort tartlets; and, from Heston Blumenthal’s Heston from Waitrose range, a bloody-mary prawn cocktail.

Moving on to the main event, there are nine options, including slow-cooked duck with apple and cherry ketchup; sea bass with tomatoes and olives; and beef ribeye steaks with bearnaise, which would set you back £10 if you were to buy them separately. The vegan option is a no-beef bourguignon.

Alongside the main meal, there’s a choice of eight side dishes, with frites; a salad of watercress, spinach and rocket; and plant-based dauphinoise potatoes catching our eye.

Dining with a major chocoholic? Waitrose has you covered when it comes to desserts, with a melt-in-the-middle chocolate pud and espresso-martini choc tortes from Heston Blumenthal’s range, alongside rhubarb and custard love hearts, raspberry panna cotta and Sicilian-lemon tarts. If nothing beats a cheese board for you, though, it’s probably got to be “the perfect British cheese board”.

This may be the most expensive meal deal we have seen – as was the case last year – with most other supermarket meal deals from the likes of Sainsbury’s and Asda coming it at £15. That said, if the sound of a cheese board, cocktails and a choice of 34 dishes on the menu is tempting, it may be worth the extra investment.

Available online and in store from 8 February

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:

These are the Valentine’s Day supermarket meal deals and restaurant kits to try this year