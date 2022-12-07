Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re looking to upgrade your hot chocolate game this winter, or are on the hunt for discounts on Christmas gifts, we’ve spotted that Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser is currently available with £30 off.

Not used a velvetiser before? Well, you’re in for a treat. Akin to a milk frother, a velvetiser simultaneously heats and whisks milk and hot chocolate together to create a smooth and silky drink with a frothy top.

It’s a pretty indulgent way to enjoy a winter staple, and, with Hotel Chocolat’s latest discount, you’ll be able to save £30 on the coveted velvetiser, whether you buy it on its own or as part of a package with some drinking chocolate.

Our reviewer said of the Hotel Chocolat gadget: “We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser. It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious. The best bit could have been that it was an even combination throughout, without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom that you usually get. You definitely take things up a notch from your standard mix of milk and powder… if you prefer hot chocolate to coffee and want to make your hot drinks feel just as special as most people’s barista-made beverages, the velvetiser is a fun and opulent way to take your fix from standard to stand-out.”

For more on how to bag this deal and give your hot chocolate game a serious upgrade, continue reading this article.

Read more:

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser with drinking chocolate: Was £109.95, now £79.95, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

This is one of the best velevetiser discounts we’ve ever seen, and it’s all thanks to Hotel Chocolat’s VIP.ME membership, which gives members the opportunity to buy a velvetiser for just £69.95, reduced from its usual price of £99.95.

Alternatively, VIP.ME members can pick up the Hotel Chocolat velevtiser and a pack of drinking chocolate (discounted from £14.50 to £10, when bought with the velvetiser) for just £79.95. The best bit is that signing up for VIP.ME membership is completely free, so getting access to these deals, and to the velvetiser at the lower price, costs you absolutely nothing.

All you have to do is head to the Hotel Chocolat website, create an account, and you’ll then have access to the velvetiser deal, among other perks.

Once you’ve created your account, head back to the velvetiser (£69.95, Hotelchocolat.com) and it’ll be available at the lower price. From there, you can pick from five colours (satin black, charcoal, copper, white and platinum), then add in some discounted drinking chocolate, or purchase the velvetiser on its own.

The deal is available to both new and existing VIP.ME members, and, once you’ve signed up, you’ll also receive a welcome discount of 15 per cent off your next purchase, as well as 20 per cent off drinks and ices in Hotel Chocolat stores, a birthday treat, and early access to new products and offers.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kitchen appliances, try the links below:

Fancy a nice cuppa too? Why not try our best kettles for the perfect brew