One in three women in the UK struggle with bladder control issues, yet there’s still a taboo around the topic. Female-founded brand Jude is attempting to break this stigma.

Founded in 2022 by Peony Li, Jude sells a range of clinically-proven supplements that are made from all-natural ingredients (think pumpkin seeds and soy phytoestrogen) and help get to the root of bladder problems.

Targeting pre- and post-natal women, as well as those going through the perimenopause or menopause, or those suffering from incontinence, the brand claims its supplements can help strenghten the pelvic floor in just 12 weeks, helping women regain confidence.

Having already secured millions of pound’s worth of investment in just two years, Li is set to bring the brand to an even wider audience when she enters the Dragons’ Den this evening (Thursday 21 March).

From the bladder problems that Jude’s supplements tackle to how much a monthly subscription costs, here’s everything you need to know about the brand ahead of its Dragons’ Den appearence.

Jude bladder care supplements, one time pack: £36, Wearejude.com

(Jude )

Helping you regain control of your bladder, Jude claims its supplements can relieve your problems in just 12 weeks. The clinically proven supplements are formulated with pumpkin seeds and soy oestrogen to get to the root cause of a range of bladder problems, whether that’s being unable to sleep through the night or a need-to-go urgency.

Pumpkin seed extract not only helps with muscle support around the bladder, but also works to reduce inflammation. The other hero ingredient, soy phytoestrogen, mimics certain hormones to keep the bladder healthy and supports tissue health, as well as muscle toning.

Studies and customer testimony have said a 12 week treatment plan significantly reduces urination urgency, daytime and nighttime frequency, as well as incontinence.

Delivered discreetly, the supplements are available as a one time pack or a monthly plan with 60 pills, there’s also a quarterly plan with 180 pills, which saves you 30 per cent.

