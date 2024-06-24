Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

For those who need a convenient dose of protein in their fitness regime, there are now more options than ever. Fortunately, if thick, creamy protein shakes aren’t really your cup of tea, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a lighter alternative you can try.

Helping you hit your training targets by supporting muscle growth, clear whey protein powders offer a refreshing departure from dessert-like shakes, and, happily, if you’re keen to try one for yourself, Myprotein’s offering just happens to be reduced by a massive 45 per cent off.

Packing in 20g protein from fast-absorbing hydrolysed whey protein isolate per serving, it’s one of the brand’s bestsellers, billed as a speedy way to fuel our muscles. It also comes IndyBest-approved with our tester taking a deep dive into its taste, texture and ease of use in their review. They dubbed the “smooth, highly quaffable squash-like tipple” the perfect “post-workout protein pick-me-up’”.

Should you be curious about clear whey, thanks to this limited-time discount at Myprotein you can save 45 per cent. Here’s everything you need to know.

Myprotein clear whey protein powder: Was £36.99, now Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

“If you’re looking for a refreshing, lighter alternative to heavy protein shakes, this could be the drink for you”, our tester said, in their review of the clear whey protein. Once it was properly shaken, they were left with a “smooth, highly quaffable squash-like tipple that’s perfect as a post-workout protein pick-me-up – especially after a sweaty session”.

Packed with an impressive 20g protein per serving and 0.1g fat, it was “incredibly easy to mix on the go”, they praised, and makes an “appealing choice for those who are watching their waistlines but still want a supplement that packs a protein punch”, owing to the low and calorie sugar content.

There’s a huge range of flavours to choose from too, from peach tea to tropical dragon fruit. Our tester taste-tested three best-selling flavours but was wowed by the raspberry and cranberry flavour. Good enough that they could forget they were even drinking a protein drink, they found “refreshingly fruity, juicy, and pleasantly sweet without being sickly”.

Buy now

Check out our full review or read our article on the best protein powders for more performance-boosting supplements