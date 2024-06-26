Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

We all know that when it comes to feeling fresh, hydration is paramount, and electrolyte drinks are an easy way to keep hydration levels on track.

These drinks come packed with electrolytes and essential vitamins, and replace the minerals we inevitably lose when we sweat. Naturally, this makes them great for avid gym goers, as they work to replenish the body’s stores after particularly strenuous, sweaty sessions in the gym.

For when you need a speedy hit of hydration, Myvitamin’s hydrate sachets could be worth a try. They need to be dissolved in water and come in two flavours, lemon and lime and strawberry and cherry.

Beyond this hydration sachet, gym bunnies may even benefit from purpose-made drinks teaming the benefits of protein and electrolytes. Myprotein’s clear whey electrolyte, left our tester feeling mentally boosted, satisfied and hydrated in our review, great for helping your body perform at its peak.

The benefits of keeping hydration levels topped up are myriad of course, whether that be supporting our cognitive function or keeping fatigue at bay. Here’s what you need to know about the sachets.

open image in gallery

Promising to be a rejuvenating drink that will help you stay on top of your hydration levels and feel fresh, Myvitamin’s hydrate sachets are formulated to help you avoid the effects of dehydration, which can range from feeling tired to finding it hard to focus.

The contents of the sachet need to be mixed with water for a hit of electrolytes and essential vitamins, and there are two refreshing flavours to choose from, either the strawberry and cherry or the lemon and lime.

Inside, magnesium is on hand to help with balancing your electrolytes, while vitamin C is also featured to alleviate feelings of tiredness, and vitamin b12 supports cognitive function.

The box of 28 should be enough to keep you stocked up, but should you wish to try the flavours before you commit to the big box, you can also buy a sample for just £2.14.

Buy now

