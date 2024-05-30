Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’re someone who needs all the help you can get when whipping up a protein-packed breakfast that will kick start your day, while helping you build muscle and maintain muscle mass, Myprotein’s snacks, drinks and breakfast table essentials have you covered.

Whether you’re trying to hit your macros with a delicious sweet treat, grab a quick and easy breakfast bar on the way to work or sit and enjoy a protein-packed stack of pancakes, there’s something to suit.

From smooth peanut butter (which is a natural source of protein) that would be perfect for smothering over toast or dolloping onto porridge, protein-rich granola topped with sugar-free syrup, these options offer a tasty way to boost your protein intake in the morning.

Even better, everything is currently reduced, so you can supercharge your mornings for less. Keep reading for our protein-packed picks.

Myprotein granola: Was £14.99, now £6.87, Myprotein.com

Start your day with this granola and you’ll be off to a protein-packed start. Made with soy and milk protein to help you support and maintain your gains, each 100g serving (there’s 750g in total) contains 37g of protein. It’s also said to be a good source of fibre and carbohydrates so you can snack on this after a workout too.

Myprotein protein pancake mix: Wss £7.99, now £3.75, Myprotein.com

Wake up to a stack of these protein pancakes that are packed with a hefty 34g protein. They contain milk, whey and egg proteins which provide fast and slow-digesting nutrients, according to Myprotein – perfect for breakfast. Choose from flavours including blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, sugar and more (we’ve got our eye on the nut nougat cream). If you want to add peanut butter and sugar-free syrup then you can also opt for the full pancake (Was £30.97, now £14.45, Myprotein.com).

Myprotein oak bakes: Was £21.99, now £11.44, Myprotein.com

When you’re rushing out of the door in the morning convenience calls for a protein-packed bar like this one. Described as chewy and soft, each oat bar contains 18g protein and 34g carbs to fuel your day. This could also make them an excellent quick post-workout pick-me-up. Available in chocolate chip or berry and white chocolate, they could be ideal for satisfying cravings between meals.

Myprotein breakfast smoothie: Was £22.99, now £7.18, Myprotein.com

This breakfast smoothie is high in dietary fibre and contains 23g protein to kick-start your morning. It contains unsaturated fats from avocado oil powder and a water-soluble dietary fibre which Myprotein describes as a popular weight-loss ingredient. Containing real added fruit, the flavours available include blueberry and apple, mango and passionfruit and strawberry and banana.

Myprotein all-natural peanut butter: Was £9.99, now £5.61, Myprotein.com

If your perfect breakfast isn’t complete without a healthy dollop of smooth peanut butter, this one is made with natural ingredients free from added salt, sugar, and palm oil. With a coconut and honey flavour and made with roasted peanuts, spreading this on your toast will offer a source of magnesium and natural protein, which can help to ward off fatigue and support bones and muscle health.

Myprotein sugar-free syrup: Was £5.99, now £7.20, Myprotein.com

This sugar-free syrup will make a great low-calorie topping for pancakes, porridge and more. Whether you fancy the butterscotch flavour, the chocolate, golden syrup, maple or raspberry, each of these Myprotein syrups is made without carbs, sugars or fats, and are suitable for those who are looking for a vegan or gluten-free way to sweeten their breakfast.

