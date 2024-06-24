You can enjoy this vegan protein powder hot as well as cold

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

While whey-based protein powders have long been a staple for gym-goers looking to increase their protein intake, plant-based alternatives are gaining popularity. Not only are they a great option for vegans and those with lactose intolerance, but plant proteins are generally easier for your digestive system to break down.

Myprotein’s plant protein superblend takes leftover barley from the beer brewing process and turns it into a high-quality protein supplement. It can be mixed up as usual for your post-workout protein fix or even enjoyed hot or over ice.

The plant-based protein powder is part of Myprotein’s wider range of vegan supplements, which includes the fitness brand’s popular impact vegan protein as well as snacks like vegan baked protein cookies.

Myprotein plant protein superblend: Was £14.99, now £4.78, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Myprotein’s plant protein superblend packs in 20g protein per 28g serving. On top of that, you’re getting all nine essential amino acids, as well as potassium and vitamins B6 and B12 to help support your metabolism. Made from upcycled barley – that’s leftover grain from the beer brewing process – the powder is low in sugar and fat.

You’ve got three flavours to choose from, including chocolate and caramel, but if you’d rather enjoy the superblend as an iced-coffee style drink on hot summer days, there’s an iced-coffee flavour option you might want to try out.

Looking for more recommendations? Read our review of the best protein shakes