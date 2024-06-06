Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Myprotein is a key player when it comes to dietary supplements that taste great – whether you’re after protein-packed snacks (birthday cake flavoured protein bars, anyone?) or shakes that will cater to your health needs as well as your taste buds.

If you’re looking to incorporate a prebiotic into your supplementing regime, Myprotein’s canned prebiotic drink sounds like a delicious way to do it. Teaming real fruit and the potential gut health benefits of a prebiotic in one, it comes in two flavours – orange and peach or raspberry and apple – and, to us, it sounds like the perfect health-focused summer refresher.

So what about its benefits? Gut health is a complicated topic that’s for sure, but many will have heard the terms probiotics and prebiotics before, and how taking them as a supplement can help to support our overall gut health. In a nutshell, prebiotics feed the good bacteria in our gut, so that they can thrive, which could then have a positive effect on our health.

Here’s everything you need to know about Myproteins gut friendly pop.

Myprotein sparkling prebiotic drink: £18.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Should sipping a refreshing drink sound like your kind of prebiotic supplement, this sparkling quencher could be one to try. Made with real fruit, these canned drinks contain prebiotics (which Myprotein explains is another way to refer to fibre) to help support your gut health.

With 79 calories per can, the drink is available in two fruity flavours. While we’re yet to try the drink for ourselves, Myprotein describes the peach and orange flavour as sweet, zesty and citrusy, but we love the sound of the apple and raspberry flavour, too.

In terms of the potential gut benefits, it contains 6g of chicory inulin, which Myprotein says helps to maintain regular gut function through more frequent bowel movements.

