Is there a drink more synonymous with summer than Pimm’s? We doubt it. A fruity, refreshing delight that’s guaranteed to get the party started when it comes to al fresco gatherings like barbecues and boozy picnics, it’s always a crowd-pleaser. And, right now, it just so happens to be on sale.

Thanks to this limited time deal at Amazon, you can now snap up a one litre bottle of Pimm’s for nearly half price (we’ll raise a glass to that).

The delicious drink is ideal for gifting to like minded lovers of Pimm’s or for giving your bar cart a summer refresh, especially if you’re a fan of zesty gin-based cocktails. And let’s not forget that the Wimbledon Championships are also just around the corner (yes, it’s nearly that time again) and with Pimm’s being the quintessential drink of the tournament, there really is no better time to stock up on a bottle (or two).

Pimm’s the original no. 1 cup: Was £24, now £13, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Pimm’s )

A boozy summertime favourite for a reason, Pimm’s hardly needs an introduction. Just the tonic when the weather warms up (here’s hoping), the drink owes its delicious, refreshing taste to the process of infusing gin with a combination of herbal botanicals. Together with caramelised orange and warm spices, this creates that familiar, fruity flavour that Pimm’s is famed for.

And, of course, you’ll want to mix it with lemonade and all the fruity trimmings (orange, mint, and strawberries, and a garnish of cucumber and ice) for the perfect summer serve. Cheers!

