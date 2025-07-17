Sainsbury’s announces major change for Nectar card holders – and it could save you £150

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sainsburys – one of the UK’s leading supermarkets – has just announced a major change to its Nectar loyalty scheme that could save you more than £150 each year.

The high street giant’s personalised approach sees offers tailored to customers’ favourite products. But the discounts are currently only available through the Smart Shop app or a self-scanner. This is all set to change from Friday, when you’ll be able to access the deals in-store by swiping your Nectar card at the till.

The supermarket says this change could benefit more than 8.5 million shoppers, saving them more than £100 each year on their grocery haul. They’ll receive up to 10 bespoke offers based on their buying habits, with discounts refreshing every Friday, giving customers a chance to save on longstanding favourites and newer products.

Mark Given, chief marketing, data and sustainability officer at Sainsbury's, said: "We're leading the way by making loyalty personal. Shoppers want to feel recognised and rewarded and while Nectar Prices are for everyone, we know our customers love an offer that is made just for them.”

From how to sign up to the types of products you could save on, here’s everything you need to know about Nectar’s new loyalty scheme.

How to sign up to Nectar

More than a million shoppers are currently signed up to Nectar, but the supermarket hopes that increasing the ease of using the card at tills will boost sign-ups even further. If you’re not currently a Nectar card holder, you can sign up easily via the app or website.

What products could you save on?

With a Nectar card, you can save on everything from groceries and TU clothing to homeware from Habitat.

The offers reach beyond Sainsburys, too. For example, you can collect points on fuel purchases and in-store items at Esso garages, in order to redeem points for discounts on fuel. Or, you can book holidays with Expedia and collect or spend Nectar points, use points to purchase Vue cinema tickets, enjoy a hot drink at Caffe Nero or spend points on a range of products at Argos. Better yet, you can convert Nectar points into Avios for flights and spend points on Eurostar travel.

