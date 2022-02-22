From coveted hanging egg chairs to Le Creuset-inspired cookware and heated dressing gowns (yes, you read that right), budget supermarket Aldi’s Specialbuys are always here to meet our various needs.

And now, its own brand of vodka has been crowned the “best vodka in the world” – proving that luxury doesn’t have to come with a price tag.

Costing just £14.99 for 70cl, Aldi’s bargain saint gérmont premium French vodka fought off stiff competition at the World Vodka Awards from the likes of Masons of Yorkshire (£28, Masterofmalt.com), Assay (£31.95, Masterofmalt.com) and Misty Isle (£34.95, Amazon.co.uk) to nab the gold title.

This isn’t the first time the supermarket has been awarded for its alcohol aisle though. It has previously won “best spirits supermarket” at the People’s Choice Awards and “wine supermarket of the year 2021” at the International Wine & Spirits Competition – so it’s safe to say Aldi knows a thing or two about top tipples.

This latest accolade follows the supermarket’s recent reintroduction of its popular raspberry twist on the award-winning vodka. If you’re wanting to try the bottles for yourself, we’ve got all the details you need.

Read more:

Aldi saint gérmont premium French vodka, 40%: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Praised by the panel for its superior smoothness, Aldi’s premium vodka is crafted in the heart of France, distilled five times for purity and made using French wheat and crystal clear water from the Charentes region. The 70cl bottle has a 40 per cent ABV and can be bought single serve, or in a pack of six for £89.94 and a pack of 12 for £179.88. Costing under £15, it beat bottles double its price at the vodka awards – a more than worthy contender for your drinks cabinet.

Buy now

Aldi saint gérmont premium raspberry vodka: £15.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Only recently brought back to Aldi’s alcohol aisle, the supermarket’s raspberry flavoured vodka is a shopper favourite and perfect for indulging your sweet tooth. As with the neutral bottle, the well-balanced fruity take is crafted in France with French wheat and water and distilled five times. The bottle is also available in a pack of six and 12.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest alcohol deals, try the links below:

Discover more fruity spirits in our flavoured gin in round-up

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.