Bourbon may be the UK’s most popular dram, but its cousin rye is catching up. Today, two main styles of rye whiskey are available: American and Canadian, which can be labelled as rye for historical reasons, but needn’t contain any rye in its creation. To be labelled American rye whiskey, the spirit needs to be produced from a mash bill (recipe of grains which provide the sugars for fermentation) of over 51 per cent rye.

Considered a close cousin to bourbon, which must contain at least 51 per cent corn, rye whiskey is typically spicier and bolder, with drawn-out finishes and a fairly savoury character.

Dating back to the 18th century, rye was particularly popular in Pennsylvania and Maryland during the 1700s and 1800s, brought to the United States by Irish and Scottish immigrants. Though Scotch and Irish whiskies were originally the settlers’ preference, they soon found rye to be a grain far more suited to the local climate, tolerant of acidic soil and cool weather.

By 1808, rye whiskey was so popular that it was being produced in the county of Allegheny, Pennsylvania, to supply everybody in the country with half a barrel. Yet with the introduction of Prohibition, rye whiskey’s popularity waned rapidly, with the category’s market almost entirely destroyed. Canadian “rye whiskey” became far more common, though the quality was considered inferior at the time, garnering rye whiskey a less than favourable reputation.

Corn was also heavily subsidised in the US during the First and Second World Wars, resulting in farmers favouring corn over rye, which had become fairly redundant. Bourbon, in turn, became the American whiskey of choice, and has remained popular since.

Over the past decade, rye has seen a renewed increase in popularity, however, predominantly led by bartenders striving to produce authentic Manhattan or Sazerac cocktails. Of course, rye won’t outpace bourbon or Scotch in the near future, a great number of brands have begun to experiment, introducing new rye expressions.

While most of the world’s rye whiskey is produced in the United States, primarily in Kentucky and Indiana, a number of other states are producing exceptional ryes, as well as countries such as Finland, Denmark, and England, bound by fewer rules. These are the best readily available options, for the rye whiskey-curious to seasoned enthusiasts.