The best whisky gift sets that will arrive in time for Christmas

Christmas stocking looking a little dry? Don’t panic – our pick of the best whisky gift sets makes the ideal last-minute stocking filler for the whisky buff in the family, and they’ll arrive in plenty of time for Christmas if you act fast.

Whether you’re sampling from one distillery or from around the globe, the best whisky gift sets give you a chance to taste new and expensive whiskies without committing to an entire bottle. After all, nobody wants to drop big money on an unfamiliar blend only for it to taste like lukewarm bogwater.

Our list includes miniature gift boxes of some of the best whiskies from around Scotland, Japan and the world, and gift sets with whisky glasses perfect for toasting auld acquaintances.

Glenfiddich single malt scotch whisky taster gift pack: Was £16, now £14, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Glenfiddich )

Treat your giftee to a selection of Glenfiddich’s best with this stylishly presented gift pack, which currently has £2 off at Amazon. The box includes a trio of 5cl samples of the distillery’s 12-, 15- and 18-year-old single malts, giving you a chance to appreciate the unique characteristics of Glenfiddich’s range of award-winning whiskies.

Regions of Scotland whisky tasting set: £30.95, Masterofmalt.com

open image in gallery ( Master of Malt )

Allow your giftee to take a whistlestop tour of some of Scotland’s best distilleries from the comfort of their sofa with this tasting set put together by Drinks by the Dram. The gift set includes five miniatures of 3cl each, showcasing whisky regions from Islay to Speyside. Drinks by the Dram hasn’t skimped on the selection either, with 12- to 16-year-old single malt drops from Lagavulin and Dalwhinnie included in the set.

The Perfect Measure 20 whiskies that changed the world tasting set: £175, Thewhiskyexchange.com

open image in gallery ( The Whisky Exchange )

A long-time favourite of whisky lovers, The Whisky Exchange has been curating its vast and rare bottle selection since opening in 1999, so you can trust them to put together a varied and interesting whisky gift set. Included are 20 whisky samples of 3cl each, chosen to represent flavour profiles from around the globe and through time, plus a pair of tasting glasses to sip from.

Japanese whisky tasting set: Was £35, now £29.95, Laithwaites.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Laithwaites )

Japanese whisky has comfortably established its position among the very best in the world, following a huge resurgence in popularity about ten years back. If you’ve yet to sample the delights of single malts and blends from Suntory, Nikka and smaller Japanese distilleries, this tasting set from Drinks by the Dram will set you on the path to enlightenment.

Isle of Raasay whisky lovers miniature gift set: £36.50, Raasaydistillery.com

open image in gallery ( Isle of Raasay )

This Isle of Raasay gift box makes an ideal stocking filler for the whisky fan in the family. The set includes a dram of the distillery’s single malt and a Glencairn whisky glass to enjoy it in. They’ll also get a whisky-scented candle and an A5 notebook, in case they want to wax lyrical about those flavour notes. Delivery in time for Santa will set you back £5.95.

