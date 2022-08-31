Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It is a busy time for the Scottish whisky scene. There has been a clutch of new distilleries opening in recent years, with their whiskies now coming on to the market at a greater frequency, and many of them are finding innovative ways to produce their spirits and breathe some life into the industry.

Meanwhile, established distilleries are becoming increasingly inventive with their products and marketing, not only to keep up with the new local kids on the block but also to compete with the explosion of whisky distilleries around the world (besides the huge amounts of gins, rums and more that are filling the spirit aisles).

To attract your attention, distilleries are constantly on the hunt for unique casks in which to mature their spirits, often promoting them with inventive serving suggestions – sipping neat is no longer the only option. You’ll also find familiar brands giving their established ranges a makeover; limited editions to tempt the collector or those seeking something a little more exclusive; more whisky bottled at cask strength; and, besides young whisky from new distilleries, you might also notice a few distilleries boasting of their oldest ever releases.

In a bid to further their appeal they will also team up with other brands to produce extra special collaborative editions, such as the recent partnership between Islay’s Bowmore and luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin for their “Masters Selection” (and yes, the whisky is good).

To help you with your next venture into the whisky market we’ve put together these suggestions featuring some of our favourite Scottish single malts. Whether you’re already a fan and are looking to expand the range of bottles in your own collection, or are at the early stages of whisky appreciation, then we’re confident that this list will cover all tastes.

How we tested

To come up with this selection we lined up some notable new releases alongside some of our old favourites and steadily tasted them over the course of a month. Besides looking for exceptional whisky-making craftsmanship we wanted our list to showcase the range of styles available, highlighting some of the best of the new releases alongside a few more familiar products.

The best Scottish single malt whiskeys for 2022 are: