Hands up if you find meal planning and doing the weekly shop a chore? We certainly do. We’re all about quick and easy weeknight meals that taste delicious and require very little effort. If this sounds like a bit of you, allow us to introduce you to one of our favourite recipe boxes: Gousto.

For the uninitiated, it’s a fairly simple principle. It’s a subscription-based service and you can choose to receive two, three or four meals per week. You select the meals you like the look of, of which there are 60 to choose from.

The recipes change weekly and span a range of different categories – Joe Wicks has even partnered up with the service, so you can enjoy his “lean in 15” dishes too. It offers you the opportunity to eat a variety of different cuisines throughout the week and make midnight meals a joy.

Should this not be enough to entice you, it recently became a certified B Corp: a company that meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

And we’ve got some even better news, you can currently get 65 per cent off your first box and 30 per cent off the rest of your first month with the discount code “SAVEU6530M”.

If you’re new to the recipe box scene, be sure to read our review of the hugely popular subscription box and we’re sure you’ll be persuaded. Prepare for many delicious dinners ahead – bon appétit.

Gousto: Was £34.99 per week, now £12.60 per week, Gousto.co.uk

This service is a firm favourite of ours here at IndyBest. It landed a spot in our review of the best recipe boxes, with our writer noting that the recipes “balanced interesting ideas and simple techniques to create mid-week recipes that would satisfy keen cooks”, praising it for being an “impressive all-round service”.

But, it also took the top spot in our guide to the best healthy food subscriptions boxes. The dishes are “varied and the clear, easy-to-understand recipe cards come with handy nutritional info like how many portions of fruit and veg is in your meal, as well as fat, sugar and salt content, and calorie count”, praised our tester.

What’s more, a lot of “thought has gone into the packaging here, too – Gousto has a clear emphasis on being as kind as possible to Mother Earth”.

So as recipe boxes go, it has “really honed its service and ticks a lot of our healthy mealtime boxes”. It’s a “convenient, affordable and sustainable option that doesn’t steal the joy from dinnertime when you’re trying to be healthy”.

To benefit from 65 per cent off your first box, and 30 per cent off the rest of your first month, make sure you enter “SAVEU6530M” at the checkout.

