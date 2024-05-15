This is the collagen supplement you should be taking

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ever wondered what keeps your skin plump, your joints moving smoothly, and your bones strong? The answer lies in a protein called collagen. As we age, our body’s natural production of collagen slows down, leading to wrinkles, aches, and a decline in bone density.

But there is action we can take if we want more youthful-looking skin, better hair and nails, and more freedom of movement. Taking a daily collagen supplement containing hydrolysed collagen peptides can stimulate your own collagen production. The increased collagen plumps your skin from within, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and promoting a firmer, more youthful look. Collagen is also a major component of healthy cartilage, the spongy tissue that cushions your joints, and supplementing it could therefore make your joints feel less stiff.

Collagen comes in several types, but nutritional therapist Maz Packham says: “We know that over 90 per cent of the collagen found in the body is type one.” It can be confusing to choose just one collagen supplement from all of the different brands competing for our attention, and our hard-earned money, which is why we asked the experts to name their favourites in our best collagen supplements round-up.

A clear favourite was the Vida glow marine collagen (£39, Lookfantastic.com), which was rated especially good for skin, hair, nails and joints. Here’s everything we know about what it does and where to buy it.

Vida glow marine collagen: £39, Lookfantastic.com

( Vida Glow )

To see a difference with collagen, you need to be consistent in taking it daily. If you’re not keen on weighing or measuring out the correct amount every morning, you might be interested to hear that the Vida glow collagen comes in pre-prepared sachets. Packham notes: “This makes it easy to take the right amount and they’re great for travel.”

Each box contains 30 supplements that you simply need to dissolve into water. It’s an affordable way to improve how the body operates from top to toe, especially as marine collagen can sometimes be more expensive than bovine collagen.

Packham explains: “Some studies have suggested marine collagen can be absorbed 1.5 times more efficiently than other collagen, as, once hydrolysed, the peptides are much smaller than bovine peptides, for example.” The marine collagen in the Viva Glow mix comes from fish skin, which is an excellent source of natural collagen type one.

Each Viva Glow collagen serving contains 3,000mgs of collagen, which is one of the most potent concentrates you can buy. Another positive is that this supplement is flavourless, which means you can mix it into water, smoothies and even coffee without any aftertaste.

Buy now

