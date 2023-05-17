Amazon launches new range of Echo devices, including an all-new smart speaker

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon has revealed a selection of new devices within its Echo range: the Echo pop, Echo show 5 and the Echo show 5 kids.

In addition to these three new models, the retailer has announced its latest launch, the Echo auto, is now available in the UK.

Whether you’re looking for a new design, better sound quality or something for the kids, this update to Amazon’s range of Alexa-assisted devices means there is something for everyone.

According to Eric Saarnio, vice president at Amazon Devices International, “These new devices give customers more options and more utility at incredible value.”

If you’re unsure which new Echo device to invest in, we’ve rounded up the new launches below, to help you decide which model is best suited to you.

Read more: When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Echo pop: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Echo pop is the colourful new addition to Amazon’s smart speaker family, and is available to pre-order, with shipping starting from 31 May. Formed as a semi-sphere, the device comes in charcoal, glacier white and the newest colourways: lavender bloom and midnight teal. At just £44.99, it is powered by the Amazon AZ2 neural edge processor and features a custom-designed front-facing directional speaker for maxium sound – even in smaller rooms or homes.

You can also choose to purchase a sleeve for your Echo pop, for an extra £19.99, with the choice of blue, red, orange, grey, lilac, purple and even glow-in-the-dark.

Buy now

Amazon Echo auto: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The second generation of Echo auto is now available in the UK for £59.99 and has been specifically designed to enable Alexa hands-free features for cars that don’t have built-in AI support. The updated device is slimmer and includes an adhesive mount for more placement flexibility in your car. Built with five microphones, you can easily communicate with Alexa and not have to worry about your music playing, the sound of the air conditioning or road noise. Users can listen to their favourite tunes and podcasts; make calls; catch up on the news and keep that all-important to-do list in check – all without removing their hands from the steering wheel and their eyes from the road.

Buy now

Read more: We’ve rounded up the best wireless headphones

Amazon Echo show 5: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Echo show 5 third generation combines the utility of Alexa with the convenience of a compact screen. Ideal for those of you looking to watch a visual recipe as you cook, view shopping lists or other memos, make video calls and much more. Running 20 per cent faster than the previous generation, and featuring a new speaker system that doubles the bass for an even clearer sound, it is also powered by the AZ2 neural edge processor and comes with an engineer’s microphone array. Setting you back just under £90, it is available to pre-order (with shipping commencing on 31 May) in charcoal, white and cloud blue.

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 5 kids: £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest addition to the Echo show range now comes in a version suitable for kids. Designed with child-friendly responses, explicit-lyric filtering and much more, parents can sit back and relax when their kids are using the Echo show 5 kids device. Oh, and Alexa is on-hand to help with any of those trickier homework questions. The device is easy to personalise for children, and parents can have complete transparency and control over what content features on the device, thanks to the parent dashboard, where they can adjust age settings, set any limits (including bedtime and contacts) and review all activity.

Available in a colourful, space-themed design, the device will cost you £99.99 but this model also includes a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, which hosts a range of entertainment and educational content with which the little ones can amuse themselves. Similarly to the Echo Show 5, this model is currently available for pre-order.

Buy now

Get your sound system ready for summer: we’ve rounded up the best wireless and portable speakers