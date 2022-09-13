Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re in the market for a pair of wireless earphones, but don’t want to shell out a fortune for a pair of Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy buds, we think we’ve found the answer.

The Soundcore life P2 earphones from Anker have been reduced from their usual price of £39.99 to £24.99 (Amazon.co.uk), making them feel like great value for money.

These earphones may lack the active noise cancellation of pricier models, such as the Apple AirPods Pro (£249, Apple.com), but for a tenth of the price, they have a similar design, as well as water resistance, USB-C charging and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Although we haven’t reviewed these exact earphones, we have written about other Anker products in the past. These include the Soundcore liberty air 2 pro earphones (£110.64, Amazon.co.uk) and life Q30 headphones (£79.99, Amazon.co.uk), which both appeared in a round-up of our favourite Anker products. We also recently rated the Anker life P3 as the best budget earphones for customisation.

Anker Soundstage life P2 wireless earphones: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Battery life : Up to 40 hours

: Up to 40 hours Water resistance : IPX7

: IPX7 Charging : USB-C

: USB-C Connectivity: Bluetooth

This deal is specifically for the black version of the Anker life P2 earphones – the white model (£45.99, Amazon.co.uk) is not currently discounted.

The black model is reduced from its regular price of £39.99 to £24.99, meaning a saving of £15 (38 per cent). This price is currently available at Amazon, as well as directly from Anker.

Despite the low price, Anker claims a battery life that is better than any model of Apple AirPods. The company says the discounted life P2 earphones can manage up to seven hours on a charge, or a total of 40 hours when using the included charge case. This is compared with six hours and 30 hours, respectively, for the latest, third-generation Apple AirPods.

Anker claims up to one hour of use time can be added to the battery after just 10 minutes of charging.

The Anker earphones use Bluetooth, so can be connected to almost any smartphone, tablet and other device with the wireless technology, while IPX7 water resistance means they can be used in the rain or while exercising.

