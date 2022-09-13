Jump to content
Anker’s earphones rival AirPods and are reduced by almost 40 per cent

Soundcore life P2 wireless earphones are down to just £25

Alistair Charlton
Tuesday 13 September 2022 13:17
<p>The earphones promise up to 40 hours of battery life</p>

The earphones promise up to 40 hours of battery life

(iStock/The Independent)

If you’re in the market for a pair of wireless earphones, but don’t want to shell out a fortune for a pair of Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy buds, we think we’ve found the answer.

The Soundcore life P2 earphones from Anker have been reduced from their usual price of £39.99 to £24.99 (Amazon.co.uk), making them feel like great value for money.

These earphones may lack the active noise cancellation of pricier models, such as the Apple AirPods Pro (£249, Apple.com), but for a tenth of the price, they have a similar design, as well as water resistance, USB-C charging and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Although we haven’t reviewed these exact earphones, we have written about other Anker products in the past. These include the Soundcore liberty air 2 pro earphones (£110.64, Amazon.co.uk) and life Q30 headphones (£79.99, Amazon.co.uk), which both appeared in a round-up of our favourite Anker products. We also recently rated the Anker life P3 as the best budget earphones for customisation.

Continue reading this article to learn more about the current deal on Anker’s Soundcore life P2.

Anker Soundstage life P2 wireless earphones: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Anker)
  • Battery life: Up to 40 hours
  • Water resistance: IPX7
  • Charging: USB-C
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth

This deal is specifically for the black version of the Anker life P2 earphones – the white model (£45.99, Amazon.co.uk) is not currently discounted.

The black model is reduced from its regular price of £39.99 to £24.99, meaning a saving of £15 (38 per cent). This price is currently available at Amazon, as well as directly from Anker.

Despite the low price, Anker claims a battery life that is better than any model of Apple AirPods. The company says the discounted life P2 earphones can manage up to seven hours on a charge, or a total of 40 hours when using the included charge case. This is compared with six hours and 30 hours, respectively, for the latest, third-generation Apple AirPods.

Anker claims up to one hour of use time can be added to the battery after just 10 minutes of charging.

The Anker earphones use Bluetooth, so can be connected to almost any smartphone, tablet and other device with the wireless technology, while IPX7 water resistance means they can be used in the rain or while exercising.

Thinking of upping your budget for better sound? Check out our round-up of the best wireless earbuds and best wireless headphones

