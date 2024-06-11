Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

It’s been over a year since Apple unveiled its first-ever mixed-reality headset at WWDC, and more than five months since our friends across the pond got their hands on Apple’s Vision Pro for the first time, immediately wearing it in all the most inappropriate places.

Now, the rest of the world is about to see what all the fuss is about. Last night, as Apple revealed the updates coming to iOS 18, and its much-anticipated swathe of Apple Intelligence features, the tech giant also announced when exactly the Vision Pro will be coming to the UK.

On Friday 28 June, Apple fans will finally be able to pre-order the Apple Vision Pro headset in the UK, alongside Australia, Canada, France and Germany, with availability starting on Friday 12 July. Those in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore will be able to pre-order the headset from Thursday 13 June.

So what’s the big deal and how much will the Vision Pro cost in the UK? We’ve got all the details below.

Apple Vision Pro: £3,499, Apple.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you were hoping the Apple Vision Pro would be cheaper than it was in the US, sadly, it’ll still cost you £3,500 in the UK. Vision Pro is a wearable computer centred around a headset that overlays apps and software over the real world, in front of the wearer’s eyes, and is controlled by a user’s eyes, hands and voice.

The headset features built-in speakers and attaches using an adjustable headband, while a wire leads from the device to a battery pack which sits in the user’s pocket, enabling users to move around while wearing it. “Almost instantly, it was clear that the hardware does exactly what Apple says it does. Virtual objects and screens were convincing and immersive; the real world that you could see behind them was mostly authentic and faithful,” wrote Andrew Griffin, The Independent’s tech editor, in his first review of the wearable. “I looked at photo albums, which brought panoramas to life by putting them right up to your eyes, so close and so sharp that you could almost smell them. Apps flew in and out of view.

Apple showed off a new format called Immersive Video, which uses proprietary cameras to show a 180-degree view that also includes spatial audio. “It allowed you to be hovering on a cliff, or floating beneath the sea, though perhaps the most convincing demo was of a series of sports games, in which you felt as if you could really be hit by a ball and could also direct your own coverage, by turning your attention to whatever player or play was of interest,” Griffin wrote.

And while the Apple Vision Pro hasn’t been selling as well as it had hoped in the US, a global release should give it the push to get more people trying out the technology. It’s an interesting new frontier for Apple. You can pre-order the Apple Vision Pro in the UK starting 28 June, with availability starting on 12 July. Prices start from £3,499 for the 256GB model.

Pre-order soon

