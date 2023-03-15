Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Deals on the latest tech from Apple are few and far between. You’ll never find deals at Apple directly, for example, and when price cuts happen on the company’s popular AirPods or the latest Apple Watch at third-party retailers, they often go back up to full price within a few days.

The Apple Watch Series 8, for instance, which launched in September last year, received its first ever price cut on Boxing Day, but it boomeranged back up to its non-sale price in just 24 hours, leaving many shoppers disappointed and watch-less.

Thankfully, we’ve just spotted that the price of the all-new Apple Watch Series 8 has plummeted down once again to its lowest ever price (was £419, now £369, Amazon.co.uk).

But that’s not all, because the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (was £259, now £239, Amazon.co.uk) and the Apple Watch Ultra (was £849, now £819, Amazon.co.uk) are also at the lowest prices we’ve seen on the entry-level and high-spec smartwatches.

The Apple Watch also makes an excellent gift for Mother’s Day if you’re still on the hunt for a present, and with up to £50 off the smartwatch, it’s even more worth the dosh.

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm, GPS: Was £419, now £369, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Released in September last year, the Apple Watch Series 8 is touted to be Apple’s most powerful smartwatch yet. It features temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep-monitoring, as well as all the health monitoring features that we’ve come to expect over the years.

The Apple Watch features the S8 processor, which means that “performance is smooth and responsive,” according to our reviewer. “It has cardio fitness notifications and, crucially, can let you know if your heart rate is irregular or goes surprisingly high or low. Fitness monitoring is the same and it has crash detection and fall detection,” they added.

There’s an ECG sensor and blood-oxygen tracking, as well as retrospective ovulation estimates for those tracking their cycles. The deal-clincher, however, is the always-on display. “Once you’re used to the convenience of seeing the screen without raising your wrist or tapping the screen, it’s very hard to go back to a Watch without it,” our tester said. “In terms of design, the screen size and longer-lasting battery, thanks to low-power mode, means the Apple Watch series 8 is worth every penny”. With this deal from Amazon, you’re saving £50 on the price of the smartwatch in all four colourways.

Buy now

Apple Watch SE, 2nd generation, 40mm, GPS: Was £259, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The second-generation Apple Watch SE was also released in September last year, and while it’s the entry-level model, it still packs a punch. Like the Apple Watch Series 8, it features the snappy Apple S8, which means performance is smooth and responsive.

The SE also has cardio fitness notifications and can let you know if your heart rate is irregular, spikes or goes too low. You’ll also find those advanced safety features, including fall detection and crash detection, as well as regular fitness monitoring. This is the GPS model, but you can still take calls, reply to texts and listen to music, podcasts and more on runs.

While it’s only a £20 saving, this is the lowest price on the Apple Watch SE so far, and we’ve only seen it go down to this price once before.

Buy now

Apple Watch Ultra: Was £849, now £819, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The Apple Watch Ultra is the most premium smartwatch Apple has ever made. It doesn’t merely track your runs and sleep, it also has features that extreme-sports fanatics will appreciate. It has a robust case, apps for free diving and scuba diving and lasts for up to 36 hours on a single charge, or 60 hours in low power mode.

While this is bigger and bulkier than previous Apple Watch designs, there’s a reason for it. The smartwatch is supposed to be rugged and hardy, so you don’t have to fear damaging it when you go on hikes, and the bigger screen helps when you’re out and about. It’s also the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity.

Our tech critic, David Phelan, reviewed it late last year and had plenty of praise for the new smartwatch. They said, “The new Apple Watch ultra is big and powerful, offering fast performance, though no faster than other 2022 Apple Watches.”

He went on to say that “the display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. And it’s called the ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For offers on smartwatches and other tech products, try our discount code pages:

If you’re looking for an accessory that tracks exercise, read our review of the best fitness trackers

Compare mobile phone deals with Independent compare