When can you pre-order the new Apple Watch series 7 in the UK?

Apple is holding one of its famous product launch events at 6pm BTS on 14 September, where it is expected to announce the new iPhone 13, as well as its latest smartwatch, called the Watch series 7.

The event, which will be broadcast from Apple’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, is called California Streaming and comes a year after the launch of the iPhone 12 and Watch series 6.

Apple is famously secretive about its incoming products and we know very little about what the Watch will be like. Rumours so far claim the smartwatch will feature a new design for the first time since it first arrived in 2015, as the rounded case of the current model makes way for a squarer version. This would be in keeping with the industrial, square-sided design of the iPhone 12 and rumoured iPhone 13.

When can you pre-order the Apple Watch series 7 in the UK?

If Apple follows its usual schedule, then we can expect to see the new Watch series 7 revealed later today, 14 September, between 6pm and 8pm BST. The Watch series 7 is then likely to be available to pre-order immediately, via the Apple website and the company’s smartphone app.

The release schedule was adjusted slightly in 2020 because of You Know What, so Apple’s 2019 timeline gives us a better look at how things are likely to play out with the new model. In that year, the Watch series 5 was announced on 10 September and opened for pre-order right away, so hopefully the same thing will happen this time around.

However, the ongoing global chip shortage could cause some delays with the initial production and availability of the Watch series 7. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Apple Watch series 7 release date

Again, we’re having to look at previous years and make an assumption here. But, if Apple is switching back to its usual timeline, then the Watch series 7 should be available to buy online and in-store from Friday 24 September.

This is usually how Apple works, announcing a new product then opening pre-orders and finally releasing the product between a week and 10 days later.

How long does it take to get the Apple watch series 7 after pre-order?

The exact timeline isn’t known just yet, but we expect to see the first deliveries of Watch series 7 arrive with buyers between a week and 10 days after the launch event on 14 September.

Apple tends to work on a schedule built around Tuesdays and Fridays, where new products are revealed on a Tuesday, then pre-order either opens right away or on the next Friday, before the first deliveries land on buyers’ doormats the following Friday. All of this really pivots on whether pre-orders open for the Watch series 7 right after the Tuesday event, or on Friday 17 September.

Is the Apple Watch series 7 waterproof?

The current model of Apple Watch, called the series 6, is water resistant to 50 metres. More specifically, it meets the ISO standard 22810:2010, which means the smartwatch is safe to wear during shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or the sea.

However, a watch with this level of water resistance should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing or other activities that involve high-velocity water.

We expect to see a similar waterproof rating for the Watch series 7, but given the rumoured new case design, there is a chance that Apple has improved its water resistance. We don’t have long to wait to find out.

Will Apple Watch 7 have a blood sugar monitor?

A blood sugar monitor has been on the wish list of many smartwatch owners for years now, but Apple is yet to incorporate such a system on the Watch.

It has been rumoured that the Watch series 7 will feature a non-invasive glucose monitor that uses an optical sensor to read the wearer’s blood sugar levels. But, this being Apple, we haven’t seen any definitive proof of this feature just yet, and we won’t know for sure until the smartwatch is revealed during the California Streaming event.

