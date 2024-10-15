Jump to content
I rely on this affordable SAD lamp to boost my mood in winter

This small accessory helped me level up my wellness routine

Sponsored by
Amazon logo
Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Tuesday 15 October 2024 20:22 BST
This daylight lamp gave me the boost I needed while working from home
This daylight lamp gave me the boost I needed while working from home (iStock/The Independent)

I’ve worked from home for several years and like to think I’m a pro at this point. I follow a few basic rules that help me structure my day and to avoid feeling cooped up indoors, I try to spend at least an hour a day outside. This is partially to make sure I breathe some fresh air and get my step count up, but it’s also so that I can benefit from light exposure to top up my vitamin D levels. I’ve relied on this affordable SAD lamp to boost my mood in winter for years

This routine has worked pretty well for me over the years but when the lockdowns were imposed, I found I wasn’t able to spend as much time outside. This felt even worse in winter when I felt trapped inside with little to no sunshine coming through the windows. As a result, I felt my mood dip.

It was around this time that I started looking for solutions to boost my mood and supplement my vitamin D stores. I’d read about light therapy and was already a big fan of my sunrise alarm clock – which helped me to get my sleep pattern in check – so I started to research daylight lamps.

At the time, I didn’t want to spend a fortune but needed something that would be powerful enough to mimic sun exposure and help me stave off the feelings of gloom that had started to descend.

Studies have shown that regular sun exposure helps to regulate mood-stabilising hormones and enables the body to synthesise vitamin D. According to the NHS: “Getting too little sun, especially in winter months, can leave some people prone to a form of depression known as seasonal affective disorder.”

After doing a little research into the cost and how much light strength I would need, I decided to opt for Beurer’s TL30 ultra daylight SAD light. I didn’t have the highest hopes to begin with, but after a few months, I was impressed with the results.

Beurer TL 30 Ultra daylight SAD light

Beurer TL 30 Ultra Daylight SAD Light
  • Why we love it
    • Small and lightweight
    • Offers 10,000 lumens
  • Take note
    • Mains cable is a little short

When I first started using my daylight lamp I found the light a little overpowering. The LED light offers 10,000 lumens of bright white power and first thing in the morning, this was a bit of a shock to my system. However, they say the morning is the best time to use a lamp like this, so I persevered and soon got used to the intensity of the glare.

The lamp is mains powered so I had been placing it on my desk near a plug and switching it on as soon as I sat down to work in the mornings. Although I love my sunrise alarm clock, the light emitted from that device isn’t a SAD light, because it isn’t bright enough. The alarm clock mimics a gentle sunrise, growing gradually brighter, whereas the SAD lamp actually mimics daylight from the sun.

I’d start my day with emails, breakfast and 10 minutes of what I began to affectionately refer to as “lamp time”. At first, I didn’t notice any huge changes in my mood, but the brain and body take a while to grow accustomed to new habits so I stayed vigilant and continued with lamp time every day over the next few months.

By this point, the weather outside was growing much darker and the mornings were particularly grim. It was dark when I woke up for work but the lamp started to help with that, simulating bright sunshine and helping me to feel less despondent about being at my desk while it was only just brightening up outside.

By my third month of using the lamp, I felt I’d made a good investment. It hadn’t set me back as much as some of the other lamps I’d looked at might have – SAD lights vary in price but can cost as much as £2,000 and I only paid £69.99 for mine. I also felt more cheerful in the mornings and my mood had improved in general.

I can’t credit the lamp alone with this because I was also taking mood-boosting supplements and doing at-home workouts and yoga to stave off the SAD symptoms, however, the light seemed to be an important part of the puzzle and helped me to feel more awake at the top of the day too. This was a great result for me as I tend to experience my lowest energy in the mornings no matter the season and I try not to rely on stimulants like caffeine to get me going.

The other thing I liked about the TL 30 Ultra was its size. Only about the size of a Kindle, it was easy to move from room to room and to plug in anywhere in the house. During the weekends, I’d plug it in next to my bed to give me my hit of sunshine or sit it on the kitchen table while I had my breakfast and did some reading.

  1.  £44 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Beurer TL30 SAD light

If you were to ask me whether I think it’s worth getting a SAD lamp after my experience of using one, I’d say absolutely. My mood did improve after using the TL30 ultra and there were plenty of other benefits too. I felt more awake and focused in the mornings, I enjoyed the routine of sitting down and having my ten-minute lamp time, and I didn’t feel as guilty on days when the weather was horrible and I didn’t manage to get outside for very long.

Since using my lamp, I’ve started using other light therapy tools and am a firm believer in the power of these handy wellness tools, particularly when it comes to supporting mental health and getting into a decent routine.

